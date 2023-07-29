Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford is just days away now with the two welterweight stars meeting in the centre of the ring in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night for undisputed status at 147-pounds. Both boxers are expected to earn a nice paycheque, but just how much is the winner expected to make from the bout?

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Fight Purses

We are just days away from this highly anticipated super-fight between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr for all four world title belts at welterweight. This huge undisputed 147-pound clash is taking place at the sold-out T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Over 20,000 boxing fans are expected to be packed into the rapturous T-Mobile Arena to witness history. All four world title belts at welterweight, as well as the Ring Magazine belt, are on the line as Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford takes centre stage in one of the biggest and best fights in years.

Both men are expected to make huge sums of money for this fight. For Errol Spence Jr, he is expected to earn in excess of $25 million for this fight (source: sportingnews.com). This is just Spence’s guaranteed purse. So, the figure he is actually likely to receive will be far higher once you take into consideration his share of the gate and the pay-per-view.

In the opposite corner, Nebraska’s Terence Crawford is also set to earn a career high payday too. According to Sporting News, Crawford is set to receive a purse of $25 million too, the same as ‘The Truth’. Again, this figure will likely inflate in the aftermath of the fight once you take into consideration PPV revenue, gate money and endorsement deals.

Both men are set to earn a fortune this weekend, but the question on everyone’s lips is just how much money will the winner make exactly?

How Much Will The Spence vs Crawford Winner Make?

Well, the answer to that question entirely depends on who wins the fight. Both men are expected to receive an individual fight purse, so depending on which man has their hand raised (see above) will determine how much the winner receives.

The winner of the bout will likely receive an additional purse on top of what they are already expected to take home. Do not be surprised if in the aftermath of the fight it is reported that the winner has earned somewhere in the region of $30+ million in total.

There is so much riding on this fight, both in terms of belts and money. Both men are being paid extremely lucratively for this fight and rightly so. At the end of the day, the two best welterweights in the world are finally facing each other, so they deserve to be paid well for it.

Do not be one bit surprised to learn that the winner of this bout earns upward of $30 million. With their base salary of $25 million each, the winner is sure to earn at least $5m more than that. As previously alluded to, the winner will receive a bonus, as well as both men receiving additional purses from sponsors, the gate and pay-per-view buys.

One thing we know for certain is that the winner will be in a fruitful position going forward. If that be ‘The Truth’, expect him to move up to super-welterweight. Spence is a career welterweight, and could dare to be great and move up to 154-pounds in an attempt to become a two-weight world champion if he is victorious.

Should ‘Bud’ win and become undisputed champion in a second weight class, he too may well step up to light-middleweight. There are some huge fights up at 154-pounds against the likes of Tim Tszyu. With Charlo now fighting ‘Canelo’, the super-welter belts are likely to become fragmented leaving the perfect opportunity for either Spence or Crawford to step up and become world champion in yet another weight class.

As of today for the main event, Terence Crawford is the -160 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of boxing bettors will of course fancy Errol Spence Jr as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +130 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career and become the undisputed welterweight champion of the world.

What a fight we have on our hands from the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford 📊 Records: Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KO’s) | Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KO’s)

Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KO’s) | Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday July 29, 2023

Saturday July 29, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.00PM EST

Approx. 10.00PM EST 🏆 Title: WBC, WBA-Super, IBF & WBO World Welterweight Titles

WBC, WBA-Super, IBF & WBO World Welterweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: US: Showtime PPV | UK: TNT Sports

US: Showtime PPV | UK: TNT Sports 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Spence +130 | Crawford -160

