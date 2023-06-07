Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana is finally upon us. The pair of UFC superstars will face-off in the octagon this weekend for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title at UFC 289. But just how much is the winner expected to make from the fight?

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana UFC 289 Purses

A compelling UFC card goes down on Saturday night as Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana clash at UFC 289 for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title. UFC fans are in for a treat as Nunes vs Aldana headlined this huge UFC 289 pay-per-view show from the Rogers Arena, Vancouver, Canada.

Both ladies are expected to make the biggest purse of their respective careers. For Amanda Nunes, she is set to earn over $400,000 for this fight alone. That is just her guaranteed purse, with a potential of another $500,000+ in bonuses depending on the PPV buys and whether she wins the fight.

For Irene Aldana, he is expected to earn upward of $130,000 for this fight against the great ‘Lioness’. This is also the biggest purse of her career and it could of course increase too if she is successful. If Aldana wins the fight, adding her share of the PPV to her purse too, she could make somewhere in the region of $300,000 (source: insidesport.in).

Both women are set to earn a fortune, but the question on everyone’s lips is just how much money will the winner make?

Well, the answer to that question entirely depends on who wins the fight. Both women are expected to receive a different fight purse depending on which woman has their hand raised. As you can probably expect, it is likely that Amanda Nunes will earn far more if she is to win than if the Brazilian claims victory this Saturday.

If Amanda Nunes wins, her fight purse could be heavily enhanced, that is for sure. Nunes’ base fight purse is said to be around $450,000, regardless of whether she wins or loses the bout. Up to $1 million could be put into the 35-year-old’s bank account come Monday morning with her various sponsorship deals, a potential win bonus and a large share of the pay-per-view.

If it’s Irene Aldana who gets her hand raised at the end of the fight, she too could earn far more money than her official fight purse states. She is expected to earn $130,000 for the fight alone, with a further $200,000 up for grabs if she wins the fight, her PPV share and money from endorsements. The Mexican could earn well over $300,000 for this one fight alone against Amanda Nunes if indeed she is successful. What an incentive that is!

How Much Will The Nunes vs Aldana Winner Make?

The winner of the Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana fight is set to earn a career-high payday. As we have previously alluded to, the winner of this fight with receive an additional bonus on top of what they’ve already earned from their fight purse, sponsors and pay-per-view share.

Of course, Aldana is earning a lot as she is fighting the greatest female MMA fighter of all time, and ‘The Lioness’ is earning another lucrative paycheque due to this being her 12th consecutive UFC title fight.

So, after the final bell sounds and the pair are eagerly await the result of the fight, unless of course either girl wins the fight via knockout/submission, there is an additional $100,000 on the line for the winner. Yes, that’s right. The winner of Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana will get an extra $60,000 on top of their fight purse should they get their hand raised.

Talk about an added incentive to win a fight!

In the lead up to the fight, Amanda Nunes is still the favorite to win the fight with the best offshore betting sites at odds of -325. However, Irene Aldana is currently priced around at +250 with the best offshore gambling sites to pull off the upset and rip the title from the champion.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Nunes vs Aldana fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt the biggest fight of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 289! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana – UFC 289 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana 📊 Records: Amanda Nunes (22-5, 13 KO’s) | Irene Aldana (14-6, 8 KO’s)

Amanda Nunes (22-5, 13 KO’s) | Irene Aldana (14-6, 8 KO’s) 📅 Date: June 10, 2023

June 10, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: Rogers Arena | Vancouver, Canada

Rogers Arena | Vancouver, Canada 🎲 Fight Odds: Nunes -325 | Aldana +250

