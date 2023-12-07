NBA

Historic Night For Luka Dončić As Mavericks Beat Jazz By 50

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn6
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn6

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has been considered the early runaway favorite to win the 2023-24 NBA MVP award since the start of the season, and he has the statistics to back up his claim. But if Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks continues to play at the level he has through his team’s first 20 games, there could be a serious debate over who gets to take home the hardware at the end of the season.

Dončić Has 25-Point Triple Double In First Half, Mavericks Dominate

Dončić has finished in the top-8 in MVP voting in each of the past four seasons, but the highest he’s ever finished in the voting is 4th, and his 8th place finish came just last season. The Mavericks were abysmal down the stretch in the spring of 2023, which likely affected his standing, but the team has gotten off to a good enough start this season to keep their point guard in the running. As of Wednesday evening, Dallas was 12-8 and in the top-5 in the Western Conference.

Their early season success has been thanks in large part to the stellar play of their MVP candidate, who had perhaps his most impressive showing of the season on Wednesday night. Before the second quarter concluded, Dončić already had a triple double. In fact, it was the first time that any has achieved a 25-point triple double in the first half in NBA history.

Dallas Has A Chance To Pick Up Easy Wins Over Next Week

The Mavericks went as Dončić went. They were beating the Jazz by 23 at half-time, and things got even worse for Utah as the game wore on. The lead was pushed to 35 by the end of the third quarter, and concluded in a 147-97, 50-point demolition by the Mavericks. Luka Dončić finished with 40 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds without playing a single minute in the 4th quarter.

Dallas finishes the night in 4th place in the Western Conference, and will have a chance to move up in the standings over the next week. Their next two games are against the Trail Blazers and Grizzlies, who are both in the bottom-4 in the West.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz araton superjumbo
NBA

LATEST Which Team Has The Longest Losing Streak In NBA History?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  57min
41cc87cfd49f8078da5d786aa8ab4f23
NBA
NBA: Pacers, Pelicans Advance In In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 5 2023

Monday was the first night of the official tournament stage of the In-Season Tournament in the NBA, and featured one game from each conference played on national television. The Boston…

rsz 1usatsi 21998511 168402054 lowres
NBA
Nikola Jokić Is Leading The NBA In Points, Rebounds, & Assists
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 4 2023

Nikola Jokić began the 2023-24 NBA season as the favorite to win the season’s MVP award. He has taken home the hardware twice over the past three seasons, and an…

Dirks gone Luka Mavericks
NBA
Mavericks News: Dirk Nowitzki Was Skeptical Of Luka Dončić At First
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 4 2023
rsz gettyimages 1478494954 e1681353550985
NBA
NBA: Adidas Brand Claps Back At Kevin Durant On Social Media
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 1 2023
rsz 17009432135681
NBA
NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine Prefers Heat And Knicks As Trade Destinations
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 1 2023
rsz 57a57dfb c20b 482b b921 889001f314d4
NBA
Tyrese Haliburton Has A Career Night In Pacers Loss To Heat
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 1 2023
Arrow to top