Heat Injury Report: Tyler Herro Out Multiple Weeks With Ankle Injury

Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro is expected to miss multiple weeks after he suffered a sprained ankle in a win against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Tyler Herro will be sidelined a few weeks due to his ankle injury. “I heard some crunching and cracks in my ankle.” (via @IraHeatBeat | @LegionHoops ) pic.twitter.com/6yFtW6rZaE — SleeperNBA (@SleeperNBA) November 9, 2023

Herro left the game at the end of the first quarter after he landed on Jaren Jackson Jr’s foot after going up for a floater. He instantly could not put any weight on it and hopped to the locker room. He did not return. Herro stated that he heard “crunching and cracks” in his ankle which is never good. Luckily there have been no reports about it being any more sever than a sprain, so a few weeks of rest and recovery should be amicable for Herro to get back on the court.

Tyler Herro has been ruled OUT for the remainder of tonight’s Heat vs. Grizzlies game after injuring his ankle on this play.pic.twitter.com/ZbpQ0vSrL6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 9, 2023

This is a huge loss for the Miami Heat. Herro is quietly having the best season of his young career. He is averaging a career high in points, rebounds, and assists per game. Herro is still one of the more underrated combo guards in the NBA. In the meantime, the Heat will have to rely on veteran players like Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo more than usual. Other players like Duncan Robinson and rookie Jamie Jaquez Jr. will see increased run for the Miami Heat as well.

The Heat are in a somewhat competitive Southeast Division. It seems like the only other competition in the long run are the Atlanta Hawks who boast a 4-3 record. The Miami Heat are currently 4-4 and hold the 7th seed in the Eastern Conference if the playoffs started today. It remains to be seen how long Herro will be out. It is unlikely we see him at all until next month at the earliest.