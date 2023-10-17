Three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas has claimed that the now-retired Carmelo Anthony was a more skilled scorer than his fellow NBA75 member Kevin Durant.

Arenas enjoyed a stellar career in the league from the turn of the century, being named the NBA Most Improved Player in 2003 and earning All-NBA honors from 2005-2007.

His word holds weight and many have been discussing the former second-round pick’s controversial take on which of Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant is the more skilled scorer.

‘Agent Zero’ inspired an entire generation of young players, including Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum who previously revealed Arenas is the reason why he wears the number zero.

When it comes to these types of conversations, it’s worth listening to what he has to say. He scored a career-best 29.3 points per game in 2005-06 and put up 60 against Kobe Bryant’s LA Lakers.

“You would go Melo because he had 4-level, 5-level scoring…there’s posting up and iso player. Melo posted up and iso player. When it comes to who is the most complete scorer? I’m gonna say Melo.”

Between Carmelo Anthony and KD. Melo is the most COMPLETE scorer. pic.twitter.com/DHujkXPkhi — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) October 16, 2023

RELATED: Damian Lillard & Giannis Antetokounmpo Partnership Off To A Flying Start: ‘We Can Do This All Night’

Anthony played 19 seasons in the NBA, retiring in May 2023. He currently ranks ninth among career scoring leaders in the league and won a scoring title in 2012-13 with 28.7 points per game to fight off Durant, Bryant, LeBron James and James Harden.

He finished 12th in the scoring title race as a rookie and put together nine straight top-10s and six top-5 finishes from 2005-06 to 2013-14. ‘Melo’ was the living definition of a walking bucket and the game came as second nature to him.

Anthony could score from all areas of the court – whether it be in isolation using his famous jab step or putting the ball on the floor and driving to the basket. Mid-range or deep shooting, he didn’t mind.

Durant still has plenty left to do in the NBA but we can expect this conversation to properly grow legs upon his retirement from the league when we can get an overall look at the pair’s careers.

Other Content You May Like