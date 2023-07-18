Yesterday at 4:00 pm EST was the deadline for franchise-tagged players to agree to a long-term deal. Those who didn’t will be playing on that franchise tag in 2023, or sit until a deal is struck. Three top RBs around the NFL did not agree to long-term deals yesterday.

Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, and Tony Pollard all have to decide if they are going to play on the franchise tag next season. They are the only three franchise-tagged players left to not sign a long-term contract this offseason. After they failed to sign, RBs across the NFL were on Twitter defending these Barkely, Jacobs, and Pollard.

Top RBs around the league voiced their displeasure with their peers not getting long-term deals

This is Criminal. Three of the best PLAYERS in the entire league, regardless of position. https://t.co/zDXRS5cGdu — Christian McCaffrey (@CMC_22) July 17, 2023



San Fransisco’s RB Christian McCaffrey was not the only player who went to social media after the deadline yesterday. Derrick Henry, Najee Harris, Jonathan Taylor, and Austin Ekeler all defended their RB peers who failed to sign long-term deals. Running backs have been devalued league-wide over the past half-decade, and that’s resulted in smaller contracts at their position.

The only position group in the NFL whose franchise tag is smaller than RBs are kickers and punters. At 3:54 pm yesterday, Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley went to Twitter and voiced his displeasure. He simply Tweeted, “It is what it is”.

At this point , just take the RB position out the game then . The ones that want to be great & work as hard as they can to give their all to an organization , just seems like it don’t even matter . I’m with every RB that’s fighting to get what they deserve . https://t.co/OgvBWZCKvn — Derrick Henry  (@KingHenry_2) July 17, 2023



In 2018, Steelers’ RB Le’veon Bell sat out the entire season. He refused to play on the franchise tag for a second-straight season. That is the most recent occurrence of a player sitting out an entire season due to a contract dispute. Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, and Tony Pollard are all in that position for the 2023 season.

All three of these RBs are slotted to be the top player at the position of their respective teams. It would not be easy to replace the production next season if they do in fact hold out. At the minimum, these players will not report to training camp and could sit out until Week 1 or later.