Giants’ Malik Nabers is the youngest player with two touchdown receptions in a game since Mike Evans

Zach Wolpin
With an 0-2 start to the 2024 season, the Giants were desperate for a win in Week 3. They lost 28-6 to the Vikings at home in Week 1. New York was on the road in Week 2 and lost 21-18 to the Commanders. For their Week 3 matchup, the Giants were on the road to face Deshaun Watson and the Browns.

The Giants’ best offensive player through three games this season is rookie WR Malik Nabers. He had a dominant performance vs. Cleveland in Week 3. Nabers had eight catches for 78 receiving yards and two touchdowns. At 21 years old (56 days) during Sunday’s game vs. the Browns, Nabers became the youngest WR in league history to have two touchdown receptions in one game.

Malik Nabers’ dominant game in Week 3 helped the Giants escape Cleveland with a win


In three games this season, Malik Nabers is dominating his matchups. He’s had at least five catches and 65+ yards in each game in 2024. Nabers has been targeted 37 times by Daniel Jones. The do-it-all WR has 23 catches for 273 yards and three touchdowns this season. Additionally, he is the first player in league history with at least 20 catches and three receiving touchdowns in his first three games. Only Puka Nacua in 2023 (30) had more receptions as a rookie through their first three games.

New York parted ways with Saquon Barkley this offseason and the team had to change their identity. The Giants drafted a game-changing WR in Malik Nabers and he’s proved that through three games. If not for a botched kicker situation in Week 2, the Giants might be 2-1 instead of 1-2. Regardless, Daniel Jones has been playing extremely confidently in the last two games with Malik Nabers as his go-to target. Nabers has 30 targets over his last two games. Expect to see the rookie WR continue to be a crucial piece of the Giants’ offense in 2024.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
