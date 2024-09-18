NFL

The Giants have placed Graham Gano on the IR and signed Greg Joseph off Detroit’s practice squad

Heading into their Week 2 contest vs. the Commanders, Giants kicker Graham Gano came in with a groin injury. On the opening kickoff of the game, Gano injured his hamstring trying to tackle Austin Ekeler. Gano did not return to the game and the Giants were forced to use punter Jamie Gillan as their emergency kicker. 

Head coach Brian Daboll was scrutinized for letting Gano play if he had a previous injury. New York had a backup kicker on the practice squad. However, he was not activated to the game-day roster and now New York’s starting kicker is hurt. To replace Graham Gano, the Giants have signed veteran kicker Greg Joseph off the Lions’ practice squad. He’ll fill in for Gano who is on the IR with a hamstring injury.

Greg Joseph has been signed by the New York Giants from the Lions’ practice squad


In each of his last two seasons, Graham Gano has missed time for the New York Giants. The 37-year-old joined the team in 2020 and played in at least 16 games over his first three seasons. Unfortunately, Gano only played eight games for the Giants in 2023 who had to use a handful of kickers. Now, Gano is set to miss at least four games for New York with a hamstring injury. In five seasons with the Giants, Gano has hit (87.9)% of his field goals and (95.1)% of his extra points.

With Gano out for at least four games, the Giants needed to add a kicker to the roster. They decided to sign veteran kicker Greg Joseph from the Lions’ practice squad. Joseph was with the Vikings for the last three seasons, playing in all 17 games each year. He made (82.2)% of his field goals with the Vikings. Additionally, Joseph’s career field goal percentage is (82.6). Joseph holds the NFL record for most game-winning field goals (5) in a single season. Additionally, Joesph owns the Vikings’ record with a 61-yard field goal. He ironically made that field goal against the Giants in 2022. Now, he’s suiting up for New York.

