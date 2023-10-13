In Week 5 vs. the Dolphins, Giants’ QB Daniel Jones injured his neck. The 26-year-old did not return to the game after that injury and backup Tyrod Taylor took over. Unfortunately, Jones has not practiced at all this week and his playing status for Sunday is not trending in the right direction.

New York has been non-contact with their QBs in practice this week, almost implying they are trying to keep Tyrod Taylor healthy. The Giants cannot afford to have Taylor get injured this season. It’s unknown how much time Jones could miss and it’s going to be Taylor at QB1 until he returns. It won’t be an easy game for the Giants on SNF when they face Josh Allen and the Bills.

Expect to see Tyrod Taylor at QB for the Giants in Week 6 vs. the Bills

From @GMFB: The #Browns and #Giants will likely be without their starting QBs this Sunday, while we still await word on the status of RB Saquon Barkley. pic.twitter.com/h0DcREy9hF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2023

The 2023 season has been rough, to say the least for the New York Giants. Their offense is terrible this season with the second-lowest points per game (12.4) of any team in the NFL. Only the Patriots are worse in 2023. Injuries have plagued the Giants early on. Saquon Barkley has not played since Week 2 and the team becomes one-dimensional when he doesn’t play.

Additionally, injuries to New York’s offensive line have seriously impacted their ability to move the ball on offense. Through five starts this season, Daniel Jones has been sacked 28 times. He was sacked 18 times in weeks 4 and 5 combined. One of those sacks in Week 5 vs. the Dolphins is where his neck was injured. Backup LT Josh Ezeudu completely missed a free pass rusher and Jones took a big hit.

“Neck injuries are not something you generally want to fool around with and it’s not something you want to mess with.”@Connor_J_Hughes discusses Daniel Jones missing another practice today and what this means for Sunday’s matchup against the Bills https://t.co/C2lvnpgnUc pic.twitter.com/ajWxwMTD5M — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 12, 2023



With Jones’ status trending in the wrong direction, the Giants will turn to the services of backup QB Tyrod Taylor. This is his second season with New York, but he’ll likely make his first start for the team this Sunday. The veteran QB has appeared in seven games for the Giants over the last two seasons. As a starter in his 13-year career, Taylor is 26-25-1. This will be the first game he’s started since 2021.