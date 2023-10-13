NFL

Giants Injury Report: Daniel Jones (neck) is unlikely to play on SNF in Week 6 vs. the Bills

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Daniel Jones neck injury Giants pic
Daniel Jones neck injury Giants pic

In Week 5 vs. the Dolphins, Giants’ QB Daniel Jones injured his neck. The 26-year-old did not return to the game after that injury and backup Tyrod Taylor took over. Unfortunately, Jones has not practiced at all this week and his playing status for Sunday is not trending in the right direction. 

New York has been non-contact with their QBs in practice this week, almost implying they are trying to keep Tyrod Taylor healthy. The Giants cannot afford to have Taylor get injured this season. It’s unknown how much time Jones could miss and it’s going to be Taylor at QB1 until he returns. It won’t be an easy game for the Giants on SNF when they face Josh Allen and the Bills.

Expect to see Tyrod Taylor at QB for the Giants in Week 6 vs. the Bills

The 2023 season has been rough, to say the least for the New York Giants. Their offense is terrible this season with the second-lowest points per game (12.4) of any team in the NFL. Only the Patriots are worse in 2023. Injuries have plagued the Giants early on. Saquon Barkley has not played since Week 2 and the team becomes one-dimensional when he doesn’t play.

Additionally, injuries to New York’s offensive line have seriously impacted their ability to move the ball on offense. Through five starts this season, Daniel Jones has been sacked 28 times. He was sacked 18 times in weeks 4 and 5 combined. One of those sacks in Week 5 vs. the Dolphins is where his neck was injured. Backup LT Josh Ezeudu completely missed a free pass rusher and Jones took a big hit.


With Jones’ status trending in the wrong direction, the Giants will turn to the services of backup QB Tyrod Taylor. This is his second season with New York, but he’ll likely make his first start for the team this Sunday. The veteran QB has appeared in seven games for the Giants over the last two seasons. As a starter in his 13-year career, Taylor is 26-25-1. This will be the first game he’s started since 2021.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Daniel Jones neck injury Giants pic
NFL

LATEST Giants Injury Report: Daniel Jones (neck) is unlikely to play on SNF in Week 6 vs. the Bills

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  29min
Russell Wison Broncos pic
NFL
When can the Denver Broncos realistically get themselves out of their current deal with Russell Wilson?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h

To start Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season, the Broncos were on the road to play the Chiefs on TNF. Despite Denver only losing 19-8, the score doesn’t reflect…

USATSI 21611800 168397130 lowres
NFL
Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots Odds, Picks, Line: Week 6 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h

The New England Patriots take a trip out west to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as…

Ja'Marr Chase
NFL
Cincinatti Bengals vs Seattle Seahawks Odds, Picks, Line: Week 6 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  3h
Travis Etienne
NFL
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts Odds, Picks, Line: Week 6 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  3h
Desmond Ridder
NFL
Atlanta Falcons vs Washington Commanders Odds, Picks, Line: Week 6 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  4h
miles sanders
NFL
Panthers Injury Report: Miles Sanders Misses Second Straight Practice
Author image Owen Jones  •  19h
Arrow to top