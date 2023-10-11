Giants Injury Report: Daniel Jones And Darren Waller Day-To-Day

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is currently day-to-day according to Head Coach Brian Daboll after sustaining a neck injury. Tight end Darren Waller has a groin injury and is also day-to-day.



No practice today for Giants’ TE Darren Waller, either; he has a groin injury. https://t.co/M7rXmyD5Vh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2023

Injuries have hit the Giants hard after Saquon Barkley went down in Week 2. The Giants have had a plethora of injuries on the offensive line and now their quarterback and top pass catcher are dealing with injuries. Jones is no stranger to a neck injury as he has a previous neck injury that sidelined him for some time. Luckily, this injury does not seem as sever as the previous one as Daboll says that Jones is sore.

The #Giants, who are playing this week on Sunday Night Football vs. the #Bills, will be without QB Daniel Jones (neck), TE Darren Waller (groin), LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring), C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) and OT Matt… pic.twitter.com/vSXFNeIFC8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 11, 2023

The Giants face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football which could be another blowout like we saw last week. If Jones were to miss, former Bill Tyrod Taylor will start in his place. The Giants are hoping to have standout running back Saquon Barkley back from an ankle injury as they are desperate for more offensive playmakers.

The New York Giants are +6000 to win the NFC East according to New York sportsbooks.

Darren Waller being added to the injury report is a new one. Waller recently had a hamstring injury but did not miss any time. This groin injury, however, may be different. He will not practice today, but not much information is known on the injury. Waller had is best game as a Giant catching 8 balls for 86 yards. Hopefully Waller can shake off this injury because the team cannot afford to lose him as well. He will most likely will be deemed questionable for Sunday night’s tilt against the Bills.