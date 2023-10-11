NFL

Giants Injury Report: Daniel Jones And Darren Waller Day-To-Day

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
074c9d10 6612 11ee bfbf 52b974cd2a18
074c9d10 6612 11ee bfbf 52b974cd2a18

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is currently day-to-day according to Head Coach Brian Daboll after sustaining a neck injury. Tight end Darren Waller has a groin injury and is also day-to-day.

 

Injuries have hit the Giants hard after Saquon Barkley went down in Week 2. The Giants have had a plethora of injuries on the offensive line and now their quarterback and top pass catcher are dealing with injuries. Jones is no stranger to a neck injury as he has a previous neck injury that sidelined him for some time. Luckily, this injury does not seem as sever as the previous one as Daboll says that Jones is sore.

 

The Giants face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football which could be another blowout like we saw last week. If Jones were to miss, former Bill Tyrod Taylor will start in his place. The Giants are hoping to have standout running back Saquon Barkley back from an ankle injury as they are desperate for more offensive playmakers.

The New York Giants are +6000 to win the NFC East according to New York sportsbooks.

Darren Waller being added to the injury report is a new one. Waller recently had a hamstring injury but did not miss any time. This groin injury, however, may be different. He will not practice today, but not much information is known on the injury. Waller had is best game as a Giant catching 8 balls for 86 yards. Hopefully Waller can shake off this injury because the team cannot afford to lose him as well. He will most likely will be deemed questionable for Sunday night’s tilt against the Bills.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz usatsi 19329555 cropped 1024x640 1
NFL

LATEST Broncos Rumors: Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton Could Be On The Trade Block

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  9s
074c9d10 6612 11ee bfbf 52b974cd2a18
NFL
Giants Injury Report: Daniel Jones And Darren Waller Day-To-Day
Author image Owen Jones  •  5min

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is currently day-to-day according to Head Coach Brian Daboll after sustaining a neck injury. Tight end Darren Waller has a groin injury and is…

Lamar Jackson Ravens pic
NFL
NFL Week 6 Expert Picks & Predictions: Eagles, Chiefs, and Ravens Among Consensus Picks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  21min

Through five weeks in the 2023 NFL season, we have a general understanding of where teams stand. The 49ers, Dolphins, Eagles, and Chiefs look like the top contenders in their…

JaMarr Chase Bengals pic
NFL
Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his dominant Week 5 performance
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  35min
a6eb81e0 6646 11ee bea7 662eaae101bd
NFL
NFL Week 6 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL Games
Author image Olly Taliku  •  2h
Joe Burrow
NFL
NFL Week 6 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels
Author image Olly Taliku  •  2h
Alijah Vera Tucker Jets pic
NFL
Jets Injury Report: Who will replace Alijah Vera-Tucker at RG after a season-ending Achilles injury?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
Arrow to top