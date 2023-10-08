Place a bet on New York Giants vs Miami Dolphins with BetOnline and you get add up to $1000 in NFL free bets to your new account, plus also use this top offshore sportsbook to bet on the NFL in ANY US State.
New York Giants vs Miami Dolphins
Why Bet With BetOnline For Giants vs Dolphins?
The BetOnline US sportsbook has been a popular pick for NFL betting fans for over 20 years and there is no let-up.
A big plus when using BetOnline to bet on NFL (or any sport) is that they are based offshore, which means the state gambling rules in place in some areas don’t apply to them, or their customers.
You can, therefore, use them in any region of the US – even restricted betting states like New York or Florida.
Then, if we add in the already mentioned $1000 free bet on your first deposit, a quick and simple joining process (NO KYC CHECKS) and ongoing offers – it’s easy to see why BetOnline are a big favourite for NFL betting.
New York Giants vs Miami Dolphins
The Giants and Dolphins meet on NFL Sunday ‘week 5’ in what looks one of the best matchups of this schedule.
Believe it, or not – the sides have only played 10 times in the past and it’s the Giants that hold the series lead 7-3.
While the New York side have also won 4 of the last 5.
This season though the Dolphins are in much better form – winning 3 of their opening 4 games, losing for the first time last week to the Bills. While the Giants have looked poor with just the one win from four, which came against the Cardinals in week 2.
The moneyline betting backs this form up with the Dolphins as the big @-675 favorites – meaning a $100 bet on the Dolphins would only profit £14.81. In contrast, a $100 wager on the Giants @ +460 would profit $460.
Are you siding with the upset, or will the Dolphins justify the odds?
- Moneyline Betting Odds
- New York Giants @ +460
- Miami Dolphins @ -675
See our Miami Dolphins vs New York Giants picks here
