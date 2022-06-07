Germany vs England Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 33/1 Nations League Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Munich’s Allianz Arena will play host to match day two of the Nations League in League A Group 3, where England will face long-standing rivals Germany. Read on below to find our bet builder selections which have a combined odds of 33/1.

Germany vs England Bet Builder Free Bet

Ahead of England’s trip to Germany, those yet to register with bet365 can take advantage of an eye-catching £50 in free bets.

Users would receive an incredible returns of £1,700 if they were to risk it all on our selections!

Click here to sign up to bet365. Place a bet of £10 or greater at odds of 1/5 or more. You’ll then receive £50 in free bets.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Already a claimed bet365’s offer? Check out our list of the best betting sites.

Germany vs England Bet Builder Tips

Match to be a Draw @ 11/5 with bet365

We kick off our selections by going out on a limb and predicting a draw.

Germany, although unbeaten since losing to England in the round of 16 at the Euros last year, have only ever won two Nations League fixtures since its inception. They were held to a 1-1 draw with an experimental Italy side in their opening match, but they are unbeaten at home in the tournament and remain a difficult outfit to get past.

England meanwhile got off to a torrid start with a defeat away to Hungary, but they have had a strong record since their Euros final loss to Italy and we can see this being a cagey, narrow affair with a share of the spoils.

Bukayo Saka to Score @ 5/1 with bet365

Our second pick goes to Buyako Saka to score.

The 20-year-old started on the bench in England’s opener with Hungary, but his second-half substitute performance earned the plaudits of pundit Michael Owen, who labelled his display ‘impressive’. He provided the biggest threat for England and will likely start against Germany.

We can see him having a lot of joy down the right side, with Germany’s biggest current weakness coming at left-back.

Exactly Two Goals @ 12/5 with bet365

We round off our bet builder with a total goals prediction.

Having already predicted a draw, we are going one better by tipping it to be a very tight 1-1 draw. Both of these sides possess quality in abundance, and although England have had the better fortunes in recent times, Germany are back on the rise under new manager Hansi Flick.

Germany are notoriously strong at home, but Gareth Soughtate and his side will be eager to make amends for their disappointing opening defeat to Hungary.

England vs Germany Bet Builder @ 33/1 with bet365