Germany vs England Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 33/1 Nations League Bet

Munich’s Allianz Arena will play host to match day two of the Nations League in League A Group 3, where England will face long-standing rivals Germany. Read on below to find our bet builder selections which have a combined odds of 33/1.
Germany vs England Bet Builder Tips
Match to be a Draw @ 11/5 with bet365
We kick off our selections by going out on a limb and predicting a draw.
Germany, although unbeaten since losing to England in the round of 16 at the Euros last year, have only ever won two Nations League fixtures since its inception. They were held to a 1-1 draw with an experimental Italy side in their opening match, but they are unbeaten at home in the tournament and remain a difficult outfit to get past.
England meanwhile got off to a torrid start with a defeat away to Hungary, but they have had a strong record since their Euros final loss to Italy and we can see this being a cagey, narrow affair with a share of the spoils.
Bukayo Saka to Score @ 5/1 with bet365
Our second pick goes to Buyako Saka to score.
The 20-year-old started on the bench in England’s opener with Hungary, but his second-half substitute performance earned the plaudits of pundit Michael Owen, who labelled his display ‘impressive’. He provided the biggest threat for England and will likely start against Germany.
We can see him having a lot of joy down the right side, with Germany’s biggest current weakness coming at left-back.
Exactly Two Goals @ 12/5 with bet365
We round off our bet builder with a total goals prediction.
Having already predicted a draw, we are going one better by tipping it to be a very tight 1-1 draw. Both of these sides possess quality in abundance, and although England have had the better fortunes in recent times, Germany are back on the rise under new manager Hansi Flick.
Germany are notoriously strong at home, but Gareth Soughtate and his side will be eager to make amends for their disappointing opening defeat to Hungary.
England vs Germany Bet Builder @ 33/1 with bet365
