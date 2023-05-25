NBA

Gabe Vincent Ruled Out For Game 5

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Vincent
Vincent

Miami Heat starting point guard Gabe Vincent has been ruled out for Game 5 against the Boston Celtics due to an ankle sprain.

 

This is a huge loss for the Heat as they are trying to close out the series against the Celtics as they lead the series 3-1. Game 5 is at the TD Garden were the Celtics have struggled in recent playoff games, but all the pressure is on the Heat to close out the series.

https://www.sun-sentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/migration/2023/02/13/QLMHNUABZFCGPEG2HMOQWO5PBY.jpg?w=1024

Vincent has been the starting point guard for the entire playoffs after they moved veteran Kyle Lowry to the bench. He has been one of the major contributors on this Heat team that have defied the odds and are one win away from a NBA Finals berth.

The Miami Heat coaching staff now faces the challenge of adjusting their game plan without Vincent’s presence on the court. They will likely explore different lineup combinations and strategies to compensate for his absence and exploit the strengths of the remaining players. The team will heavily rely on the leadership of veteran guards and the performance of their bench players to step up and make significant contributions in Game 5.

Projected starting point guard Kyle Lowry will have to be the Kyle Lowry of old as he has arguably the most playoff experience on the Heat.

The Miami Heat are currently 8.5 point underdogs according to Florida sportsbooks.

As the series progresses, Vincent’s injury and subsequent absence will undoubtedly impact the team’s chances of advancing. However, the Miami Heat have demonstrated resilience in the face of adversity before and will undoubtedly give their all in his absence. Also being up 3-1 is a blessing and a curse. Miami would like to close out the series tonight as they will need to rally together, find alternative sources of offense, and elevate their defensive efforts to compensate for Vincent’s absence.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Vincent
NBA

LATEST Gabe Vincent Ruled Out For Game 5

Author image Owen Jones  •  51min
rsz usatsi 17190586 168386351 lowres e1638899921865
NBA
Spoelstra On Miami Heat Underdog Status: “We Don’t Give A S—“
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1h

Despite seemingly having the upper hand in the series, the Miami Heat are underdogs for tonight’s Game 5 against the Boston Celtics. But the Heat aren’t letting that fact bother…

rsz kyle kuzma wizards usatsi 17190591
NBA
Former Lakers Forward Kyle Kuzma Calls Out Rob Pelinka
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 24 2023

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a disappointing end to an impressive season on Monday night. They were swept in embarrassing fashion by the Denver Nuggets, and today there are questions…

rsz jj redick claps back at stephen a smith after saying curry could overtake lebron
NBA
WATCH: JJ Redick Apologizes For Back And Forth With Stephen A Smith
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 23 2023
rsz 646c027cd85e3image
NBA
Report: Boston Celtics Are Tired Of “Fake Liking” Each Other
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 23 2023
rsz usatsi 20706880 168386351 lowres e1684786781562
NBA
Boston Celtics Are Confident For Game 4 Despite 3-0 Series Hole
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 23 2023
rsz 207 suns at heat ds
NBA
How Rapper J. Cole Got Caleb Martin To Play For The Miami Heat
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 22 2023
Arrow to top