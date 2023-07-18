Free Agent Julio Jones Linked To New England Patriots

Free agent wide receiver Julio Jones has been linked to the New England Patriots according to reports.

The 34-year-old played last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but was simply fazed out in the offense. He has showed his age over the last couple of seasons, as he still cannot stay healthy. Since 2020, Jones has yet to play more than 10 games in a season. Last season with the Bucs, Jones appeared in 10 games catching 24 passes for 299 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Jones was a force to be reckoned with when he was playing for the Atlanta Falcons. Jones was drafted 6th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He was the focal point of the offense and the favorite target of quarterback Matt Ryan for many years. Age quickly caught up to Jones and was ultimately traded from the Falcons to the Titans. He was then released by Tennessee after only playing nine games and only amassing 434 receiving yards. Jones signed with Tampa Bay on a one year deal hoping to get his first ring, of course we know that did not work out.

Jones can now be considered one of the better free agent wide receivers on the market now that DeAndre Hopkins is now with the aforementioned Tennessee Titans. The New England Patriots being linked to them could satisfy their need for an established veteran wide receiver as they were in the Hopkins sweepstakes.

The Patriots could add as many pass catchers as possible as they do not have a great wide receiver core. They did add Juju Smith-Schuster and tight end Mike Gesicki to the mix so they have at least done something to address the need. Adding an established veteran wide receiver like Julio Jones will hopefully help QB Mac Jones in having a breakout season.