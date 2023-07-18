NFL

Free Agent Julio Jones Linked To New England Patriots

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
lh6xq1smsz84kwvpbmrk
lh6xq1smsz84kwvpbmrk

Free agent wide receiver Julio Jones has been linked to the New England Patriots according to reports.

 

The 34-year-old played last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but was simply fazed out in the offense. He has showed his age over the last couple of seasons, as he still cannot stay healthy. Since 2020, Jones has yet to play more than 10 games in a season. Last season with the Bucs, Jones appeared in 10 games catching 24 passes for 299 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Jones was a force to be reckoned with when he was playing for the Atlanta Falcons. Jones was drafted 6th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He was the focal point of the offense and the favorite target of quarterback Matt Ryan for many years. Age quickly caught up to Jones and was ultimately traded from the Falcons to the Titans. He was then released by Tennessee after only playing nine games and only amassing 434 receiving yards. Jones signed with Tampa Bay on a one year deal hoping to get his first ring, of course we know that did not work out.

https://rolltidewire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15/2022/10/USATSI_19167637.jpg?w=1000&h=600&crop=1

Jones can now be considered one of the better free agent wide receivers on the market now that DeAndre Hopkins is now with the aforementioned Tennessee Titans. The New England Patriots being linked to them could satisfy their need for an established veteran wide receiver as they were in the Hopkins sweepstakes.

The New England Patriots are +750 to win the AFC East according to Massachusetts sportsbooks. 

The Patriots could add as many pass catchers as possible as they do not have a great wide receiver core. They did add Juju Smith-Schuster and tight end Mike Gesicki to the mix so they have at least done something to address the need. Adding an established veteran wide receiver like Julio Jones will hopefully help QB Mac Jones in having a breakout season.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz bill belichick usatsi 19634166
NFL

LATEST Bill Belichick Is In Danger Of Being Fired As Patriots Gear Up For 2023

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1 second
lh6xq1smsz84kwvpbmrk
NFL
Free Agent Julio Jones Linked To New England Patriots
Author image Owen Jones  •  43min

Free agent wide receiver Julio Jones has been linked to the New England Patriots according to reports.   Former #Falcons and #Bucs WR Julio Jones has been linked to the…

rsz jybsqjz3jap8bahpvwm2
NFL
Hard Knocks “Won’t Be The Same” This Year As Jets Will Limit Access
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  51min

The New York Jets are the NFL team that has been selected for this year’s version of Hard Knocks, and they are saying that things are going to be a…

Aaron Donald pic
NFL
Rams’ Aaron Donald was named to the “Madden 99 Club” for a record-breaking 7th time
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h
Saquon Barkley pic
NFL
Barkley, Jacobs, & Pollard Fail To Reach Deals Before NFL Franchise Tag Deadline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
Evan Engram Jags pic
NFL
Evan Engram and the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to a three-year, $41.25 million deal with $24 million guaranteed
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  23h
rsz m24 standard edition key art horizontal
NFL
Madden 24 Release Date: When is Madden 24 Coming Out?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  23h
Arrow to top