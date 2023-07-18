NFL

Former USFL MVP Alex McGough is being signed by the Green Bay Packers

Zach Wolpin
Alex McGough pic

After Aaron Rodgers left the Packers this offseason, Jordan Love will now be the signal caller for Green Bay. Love was Rodgers’ backup for two seasons and learned valuable lessons from the four-time league MVP. He’ll look to be the next great Packers QB. 

The backup QB job is an open competition right now and the Packers are keeping the options open. NFL reporter Aaron Wilson dropped the scoop that the Packers are working out a former USFL MVP. Former 7th-round pick in 2018 Alex McGough is getting a second chance in the NFL.

Alex McGough is being signed by the Packers to possibly be Jordan Love’s backup

In 2018, McGough was drafted in the 7th round out of Florida International by the Seahawks. He had a historic career at FIU, finishing with 9,084 passings yards and a school-record 65 passing touchdowns. McGough doesn’t have any regular-season experience in the NFL.

However, he did play in two preseasons for the Seahawks. He had 476 passing yards and three touchdowns in his limited NFL experience with Seattle. Ahead of the 2021 season, he was waived by the Seahawks, but his football journey did not end there.


The former preseason QB was drafted sixth overall by the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL. In his USFL playing time, McGough led the league in passing with 20 touchdowns and threw for 2,104 yards. On top of that, he showed off his skills and added three rushing touchdowns.

In the USFL postseason, McGough proved that he can be a reliable QB. He led the Stallions to a league championship, throwing for nine touchdowns and completing close to 70 percent of his passes. His competition at QB for the Packers will be Sean Clifford and Danny Etling. All three of these QBs have never completed a pass in an NFL regular season game.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
