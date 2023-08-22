NFL

Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown is facing potential arrest for missed child support payments

Zach Wolpin
This past March, Antonio Brown announced his retirement from the NFL. Not too long after, he retracted that statement and said he is excited to be in the league again this season. Brown last played in 2021 with Tampa Bay. He posted a picture of himself in a Ravens jersey on X, but there was never any indication the team would sign him.

Recently, news broke that the 35-year-old could potentially be arrested due to unpaid child support. Florida Police were instructed by a judge to take action. This was reported by TMZ. The Miami-Dade County court handed down this ruling on August 9th. They say that he failed to make a $15,000 child support payment to his ex-partner, Wiltrice Jackson.

Antonio Brown continues to be in the headlines for the wrong reasons


Jackson is Antonio Brown’s ex-girlfriend and is the mother to one of his daughters. For Brown, this is not the first time that he’s found himself in trouble for missing child support payments. Earlier in 2023, Brown failed to fulfill another $30,000 payment that was issued by another judge. On that particular occasion, he managed to settle those payments before any legal action took place.

In his latest court ruling, Brown has a similar opportunity to avoid being arrested. Brown must pay the $15,000 owed for child support and another $5,000 in attorney fees. With a warrant for his arrest likely coming, Brown needs to act fast to avoid a big legal fiasco.


Wiltrice Jackson is someone that Antonio Brown has had legal issues with in the past. In 2019, a police report said that Brown allegedly pushed Jackson to the ground. Apparently, they were in an argument because Jackson asked for money to get their daughter a hair appointment. Luckily for Brown, Jackson did not press any charges.

In December 2022, police tried to serve Brown with an arrest warrant. He was accused of domestic violence by an ex-fiancée. The legal issues have been piling up for the one-time Super Bowl champ. His playing career is over after all the problems he’s gotten himself into.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
