Weather permitting, the Premier League expects to serve up another enviable, festive platter of top fixtures this week, meaning an extra set of five-fold 10/1 football Acca tips for Tuesday – Thursday as provided by our football betting expert.

Manchester City vs Leeds United (Tuesday)

vs Leeds United (Tuesday) Crystal Palace vs Southampton (Wednesday)

vs Southampton (Wednesday) Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur (Thursday)

(Thursday) Liverpool vs Newcastle United (Thursday)

vs Newcastle United (Thursday) Chelsea vs Everton (Thursday)

Betting on the above selection of winning teams at Betfred provides odds of approximately 10/1 – and a return of £114.21 on a £10 stake.

Premier League Football ACCA Tips for the Midweek Games

For further analysis of our midweek EPL Football accumulator, see below:

Manchester City vs Leeds United – City to win at 1/8

Top-of-the-table Manchester City have been domestically flying in recent weeks and months, so this is a bad time to visit them at the Etihad.

Led by an incredible run of form from City’s Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva (7 goals), Pep Guardiola’s side has won six games in a row in the league, scoring 13 goals in the process.

Despite some decent performances, Leeds, on the other hand, have failed to win each of their last two EPL matches and have won only once in their last six attempts. On top of that Marcelo Bielsa’s side hasn’t defeated City since a 2-1 win at Elland Road back in 2004!

Crystal Palace vs Southampton – Palace to win at 23/20

Just three points separate Crystal Palace in 13th from Southampton in 16th, so this is a tough game to call.

However, with home advantage on their side, not to mention the fact that visiting Southampton haven’t won in five attempts and have been beaten away from home in three successive games, we’re taking Patrick Viera’s Palace to get a much-needed win on Wednesday.

Leicester City vs Tottenham – Spurs to win at 12/5

The new era under Antonio Conte is now underway at Tottenham and it’s beginning to look quite promising for the Spurs faithful. Their Italian manager is a serial winner, and this is echoed by the fact that since joining the club approximately a month ago, Conte’s side has put together a run of three successive EPL wins and clawed its way back into contention for a UCL spot at the end of the year.

Leicester, on the other hand, have been patchy in form over recent months and find themselves eighth in the table. Brendan Rodgers’ team has lost three and drawn two of its last seven domestic fixtures.

Leicester did rebound well from that poor run with a big 4-0 win at home to struggling Newcastle last weekend. But, up against a rejuvenated-looking Spurs outfit, we’re not expecting them to fare so well come Thursday.

Leicester 1 – 2 Spurs

Liverpool vs Newcastle – Liverpool to win 1/9

It’s the Premier League’s bottom side vs a Liverpool team whose attacking play is the envy of Europe at present.

Expect to see the usual suspects – the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Diogo Jota – on the scoresheet once again as Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool blows Newcastle aside at Anfield on Thursday night.

Liverpool 4-0 Newcastle.

Chelsea vs Everton – Chelsea to win at 1/4

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea have only lost once at home in the Premier League all season, wheras Everton have lost four successive games away from Goodison Park.

By that logic alone, you’d expect to see Chelsea run out comfortable winners against Rafa Benitez’s Toffees come Thursday evening.

On top of that, however, Everton’s recent form has been appalling. With only one win and two draws in their last 10 games, expect to see the likes of Hakim Ziyech (pictured above) and Mason Mount pile more pressure on under-fire Everton boss Benitez.

Midweek English Premier League Football Acca Tips

Manchester City to beat Leeds United (Tuesday)

Crystal Palace to beat Southampton (Wednesday)

Tottenham Hotspur to beat Leicester City (Thursday)

Liverpool to beat Newcastle United (Thursday)

Chelsea to beat Everton (Thursday)

Betting on this selection of EPL football Acca tips at Betfred will provide odds of around 10/1 – and a return of £114.21 on a £10 stake.

