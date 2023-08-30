Week 1 begins with a trip to Salt Lake City, and below we have put together a comprehensive preview complete with Florida vs Utah same game parlay picks and player prop trends ready for Thursday’s game.

Florida vs Utah Same Game Parlay Picks

Utah to Win First Half @ -110

Utah -4.5 @ -110

Florida vs Utah Game Details

📅 Thursday 31st August

⏱ 8pm ET

📺 ESPN

🏟 Rice-Eccles Stadium, Utah

Utah finished 16th in terms of total points scored in the first half last season, putting up an average of just over 18 in the first period.

That is largely the basis of our first parlay pick, but the bottom line is the Utes head into this match-up boasting much better credentials. Yes, Florida did snatch a three-point win over them in the last meeting, but that appeared somewhat of a momentary blip for Utah who would go on to register a 10-3 winning season and a Rose Bowl appearance.

There are question marks over whether quarterback Cam Rising is fit to start, but he is listed as first on the depth chart and his 2022 numbers – 3,000-plus yards and 26 touchdowns – blow the Gators’ newest recruit Graham Mertz out the water.

Add to that the fact the Utes have won 25 of its last 26 home games, including 14 in a row and are 12-1 in season openers in Salt Lake under Whittingham – there is little room for a Florida win in our eyes.

We are tipping them to cover the spread here.

RELATED: College Football Week 1 Preview, Schedule And How To Watch On Live Stream

Florida vs Utah Player Prop Trends

Cam Rising 2022 Stats

3,034 passing yards

26 passing touchdowns

Eight interceptions

Nine 200-plus yard games last season

Graham Mertz 2022 Stats

2,136 passing yards

19 passing touchdowns

10 interceptions

Six 200-plus yard games last season

Ricky Pearsall 2022 Stats

33 receptions

661 receiving yards

Five touchdowns

Five 50-plus receiving yard games last season

DeVaughan Vele 2022 Stats

55 receptions

695 receiving yards

Five touchdowns

Seven 50-plus receiving yard games last season

Florida vs Utah Player Prop Pick: Graham Mertz Over 184.5 Passing Yards @ -112

Other Content You May Like