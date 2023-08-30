Betting

Florida vs Utah Same Game Parlay Best Bets and Player Prop Tips

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
3 min read
Florida vs Utah Same Game Parlay tips
Florida vs Utah Same Game Parlay tips

Week 1 begins with a trip to Salt Lake City, and below we have put together a comprehensive preview complete with Florida vs Utah same game parlay picks and player prop trends ready for Thursday’s game.

Florida vs Utah Same Game Parlay Picks

  • Utah to Win First Half @ -110
  • Utah -4.5 @ -110
Florida vs Utah Game Details

  • 📅 Thursday 31st August
  • ⏱ 8pm ET
  • 📺 ESPN
  • 🏟 Rice-Eccles Stadium, Utah

Utah finished 16th in terms of total points scored in the first half last season, putting up an average of just over 18 in the first period.

That is largely the basis of our first parlay pick, but the bottom line is the Utes head into this match-up boasting much better credentials. Yes, Florida did snatch a three-point win over them in the last meeting, but that appeared somewhat of a momentary blip for Utah who would go on to register a 10-3 winning season and a Rose Bowl appearance.

There are question marks over whether quarterback Cam Rising is fit to start, but he is listed as first on the depth chart and his 2022 numbers – 3,000-plus yards and 26 touchdowns – blow the Gators’ newest recruit Graham Mertz out the water.

Add to that the fact the Utes have won 25 of its last 26 home games, including 14 in a row and are 12-1 in season openers in Salt Lake under Whittingham – there is little room for a Florida win in our eyes.

We are tipping them to cover the spread here.

RELATED: College Football Week 1 Preview, Schedule And How To Watch On Live Stream

Florida vs Utah Player Prop Trends

Cam Rising 2022 Stats

  • 3,034 passing yards
  • 26 passing touchdowns
  • Eight interceptions
  • Nine 200-plus yard games last season

Graham Mertz 2022 Stats

  • 2,136 passing yards
  • 19 passing touchdowns
  • 10 interceptions
  • Six 200-plus yard games last season

Ricky Pearsall 2022 Stats

  • 33 receptions
  • 661 receiving yards
  • Five touchdowns
  • Five 50-plus receiving yard games last season

DeVaughan Vele 2022 Stats

  • 55 receptions
  • 695 receiving yards
  • Five touchdowns
  • Seven 50-plus receiving yard games last season

Florida vs Utah Player Prop Pick: Graham Mertz Over 184.5 Passing Yards @ -112

 

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
