Week 1 begins with a trip to Salt Lake City, and below we have put together a comprehensive preview complete with Florida vs Utah same game parlay picks and player prop trends ready for Thursday’s game.
Florida vs Utah Same Game Parlay Picks
- Utah to Win First Half @ -110
- Utah -4.5 @ -110
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers
This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
|Claim Offer
Florida vs Utah Game Details
- 📅 Thursday 31st August
- ⏱ 8pm ET
- 📺 ESPN
- 🏟 Rice-Eccles Stadium, Utah
Utah finished 16th in terms of total points scored in the first half last season, putting up an average of just over 18 in the first period.
That is largely the basis of our first parlay pick, but the bottom line is the Utes head into this match-up boasting much better credentials. Yes, Florida did snatch a three-point win over them in the last meeting, but that appeared somewhat of a momentary blip for Utah who would go on to register a 10-3 winning season and a Rose Bowl appearance.
There are question marks over whether quarterback Cam Rising is fit to start, but he is listed as first on the depth chart and his 2022 numbers – 3,000-plus yards and 26 touchdowns – blow the Gators’ newest recruit Graham Mertz out the water.
Add to that the fact the Utes have won 25 of its last 26 home games, including 14 in a row and are 12-1 in season openers in Salt Lake under Whittingham – there is little room for a Florida win in our eyes.
We are tipping them to cover the spread here.
RELATED: College Football Week 1 Preview, Schedule And How To Watch On Live Stream
Florida vs Utah Player Prop Trends
Cam Rising 2022 Stats
- 3,034 passing yards
- 26 passing touchdowns
- Eight interceptions
- Nine 200-plus yard games last season
Graham Mertz 2022 Stats
- 2,136 passing yards
- 19 passing touchdowns
- 10 interceptions
- Six 200-plus yard games last season
Ricky Pearsall 2022 Stats
- 33 receptions
- 661 receiving yards
- Five touchdowns
- Five 50-plus receiving yard games last season
DeVaughan Vele 2022 Stats
- 55 receptions
- 695 receiving yards
- Five touchdowns
- Seven 50-plus receiving yard games last season
Florida vs Utah Player Prop Pick: Graham Mertz Over 184.5 Passing Yards @ -112
Other Content You May Like
- College Fantasy Football 2023: Best Picks, Tips And Mock Draft
- Which College Football Team Has Produced The Most NFL Draft Picks?
- Georgia Bulldogs Favored To Retain NCAAF Championship For Third Consecutive Season
- How To Read College Football Betting Lines
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Your guide to the best offshore sportsbooks.
- Best Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency.
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites – Your guide to the best offshore gambling sites in the US.
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers.
- Best Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US.
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US.