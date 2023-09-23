In what may well turn out to be one of the defining gameweeks of the season, this weekend’s loaded slate boasts a handful of truly heavyweight clashes. We have selected two intriguing matchups in week 4 for our college football same game parlay picks – see below for our predictions.

College Football Same Game Parlay Picks – Week 4

Notre Dame vs Ohio State Same Game Parlays Picks

This Top-10 clash is almost certainly the game of the weekend, with the winner of this tie likely to be catapulted into playoff contention. Notre Dame are handed the title of home underdog despite winning all four of their opening games, with Ohio State also travelling to Indiana with a 100% record.

Below we will list a few facts and emerging trends that have helped inform our same game parlay picks for Saturday night’s clash:

Notre Dame returned near enough the entire secondary that allowed just 21 points against Ohio State last year against a far more dynamic Buckeyes offense.

Notre Dame are running the ball on nearly 57% of plays so far, and will look to keep things on the ground early on given the danger of turning over to Kyle McCord – this has seen us select the under for the first half period (27) at -105.

Sam Hartman has proven to be an outstanding addition for the Fighting Irish – he has surpassed the passing yards implied total for Saturday’s game (243.5) in three of his four starts. We’ll take the over at -114.

Lastly, this is more than likely going to be a game decided on the finest of margins. Ohio are well in the frame for the playoffs after a lighting start, but we prefer to side with the value by picking Notre Dame as moneyline winners (+140) at home.

– Notre Dame to Win @ +140

– Under 27 Points in First Half @ -105

– Sam Hartman Over 243.5 Passing Yards @ -114

Same Game Parlay Combined Odds: +650

Ole Miss vs Alabama Same Game Parlay Picks

Ole Miss head to Alabama as the underdog, although the pain of the defeat to Texas in their most recent home game will likely still be fresh.

They will have to shoulder a huge amount of pressure to bounce back against Ole Miss, who have enjoyed a solid campaign thus far – the Rebels have won each of their three matchups including a morale boosting 48-23 win over Georgia Tech last weekend.

The average combined total for Crimson Tide this year has been 55.8, while all of Ole Miss’ games have surpassed the spread for this clash (56). We’ll take the over at -110.

Ole Miss have one of the finest dual-threat quarterbacks in college football in Jaxson Dart – he has thrown seven touchdown passes so far across three starts, and we’re backing him to add at least another two to his tally at -118.

Jordan Watkins has racked up 290 receiving yards, including two 100+ displays out of a possible three. Against an Alabama side that has allowed at least 210 yards in each of their games, we’ll take the over on his implied total of 52.5 at -110.

– Jordan Watkins Over 52.5 Receiving Yards @ -110

– Jaxson Dart Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns @ -118

– Over 56 Total Points @ -110

Same Game Parlay Combined Odds: +376

