After a fascinating round of games in Week 0, we are looking ahead with a comprehensive college football Week 1 preview, along with the full schedule of games and how you can access live streaming to follow the action as it unfolds.

College Football Week 1 Preview

The Top 25 in its entirety will line-up this week, with games getting underway on Thursday and running right the way through until Monday.

Amongst a strong line-up of games, there’s a decent chance North Carolina vs South Carolina will be the pick of the bunch. Two rampant offenses go head-to-head in what sportsbooks have pegged as somewhat of a coin-flip. This bitter border rivalry pits SEC vs ACC against each other in what is surely the one to watch.

Elsewhere, two top-10 sides will lock horns in Orlando on Monday night, as LSU travel to Florida to face the Seminoles . This fixture boasts real pedigree, with both entering the season as legitimate championship contenders.

It will likely be defined by a battle of one-upmanship between quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Jordan Travis, who both rank in the top 10 signal callers heading into 2023.

Other notable fixtures will likely see a big points total as Colorado face TCU, while Utah welcome the Gators in Thursday’s Week 1 opener.

College Football Week 1 Schedule – Top 25

Thursday, August 31st Florida at Utah, 8pm ET Saturday, September 2nd East Carolina at Michigan, 12pm ET

Virginia at Tennessee, 12pm ET

Colorado at TCU, 12pm ET

Arkansas State at Oklahoma, 12pm ET

Utah State at Iowa, 12pm ET

Mercer at Ole Miss, 2 pm ET

Portland State at Oregon, 3pm ET

Ohio State at Indiana, 3:30pm ET

Boise State at Washington, 3:30pm ET

Rice at Texas, 3:30pm ET

Tennessee State at Notre Dame 3:30pm ET

Buffalo at Wisconsin, 3:30pm ET

UT Martin at Georgia, 6pm ET

Nevada at USC, 6:30pm ET

SE Missouri State at Kansas State, 7pm ET

New Mexico at Texas A&M, 7pm ET

Middle Tennessee at Alabama, 7:30pm ET

West Virginia at Penn State, 7:30pm ET

North Carolina vs. South Carolina, 7:30pm ET

South Alabama at Tulane, 8pm ET Sunday, September 3rd Oregon State at San Jose State, 3:30pm ET

LSU vs Florida State, 7:30om ET Monday, September 4th Clemson at Duke, 8pm ET How to Watch College Football Week 1 Live Stream The college football season will be show live across the following broadcasters; ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC. You can also access a live stream by wagering over at BetOnline – see below for more details.