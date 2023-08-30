After a fascinating round of games in Week 0, we are looking ahead with a comprehensive college football Week 1 preview, along with the full schedule of games and how you can access live streaming to follow the action as it unfolds.
College Football Week 1 Preview
The Top 25 in its entirety will line-up this week, with games getting underway on Thursday and running right the way through until Monday.
Amongst a strong line-up of games, there’s a decent chance North Carolina vs South Carolina will be the pick of the bunch. Two rampant offenses go head-to-head in what sportsbooks have pegged as somewhat of a coin-flip. This bitter border rivalry pits SEC vs ACC against each other in what is surely the one to watch.
Elsewhere, two top-10 sides will lock horns in Orlando on Monday night, as LSU travel to Florida to face the Seminoles . This fixture boasts real pedigree, with both entering the season as legitimate championship contenders.
It will likely be defined by a battle of one-upmanship between quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Jordan Travis, who both rank in the top 10 signal callers heading into 2023.
Other notable fixtures will likely see a big points total as Colorado face TCU, while Utah welcome the Gators in Thursday’s Week 1 opener.
College Football Week 1 Schedule – Top 25
Thursday, August 31st
- Florida at Utah, 8pm ET
Saturday, September 2nd
- East Carolina at Michigan, 12pm ET
- Virginia at Tennessee, 12pm ET
- Colorado at TCU, 12pm ET
- Arkansas State at Oklahoma, 12pm ET
- Utah State at Iowa, 12pm ET
- Mercer at Ole Miss, 2 pm ET
- Portland State at Oregon, 3pm ET
- Ohio State at Indiana, 3:30pm ET
- Boise State at Washington, 3:30pm ET
- Rice at Texas, 3:30pm ET
- Tennessee State at Notre Dame 3:30pm ET
- Buffalo at Wisconsin, 3:30pm ET
- UT Martin at Georgia, 6pm ET
- Nevada at USC, 6:30pm ET
- SE Missouri State at Kansas State, 7pm ET
- New Mexico at Texas A&M, 7pm ET
- Middle Tennessee at Alabama, 7:30pm ET
- West Virginia at Penn State, 7:30pm ET
- North Carolina vs. South Carolina, 7:30pm ET
- South Alabama at Tulane, 8pm ET
Sunday, September 3rd
- Oregon State at San Jose State, 3:30pm ET
- LSU vs Florida State, 7:30om ET
Monday, September 4th
- Clemson at Duke, 8pm ET
How to Watch College Football Week 1 Live Stream
The college football season will be show live across the following broadcasters; ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC.
This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
