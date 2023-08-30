College Football

College Football Week 1 Preview, Schedule And How To Watch On Live Stream

Charlie Rhodes
College Football Week 1 Preview
College Football Week 1 Preview

After a fascinating round of games in Week 0, we are looking ahead with a comprehensive college football Week 1 preview, along with the full schedule of games and how you can access live streaming to follow the action as it unfolds.

College Football Week 1 Preview

The Top 25 in its entirety will line-up this week, with games getting underway on Thursday and running right the way through until Monday.

Amongst a strong line-up of games, there’s a decent chance North Carolina vs South Carolina will be the pick of the bunch. Two rampant offenses go head-to-head in what sportsbooks have pegged as somewhat of a coin-flip. This bitter border rivalry pits SEC vs ACC against each other in what is surely the one to watch.

Elsewhere, two top-10 sides will lock horns in Orlando on Monday night, as LSU travel to Florida to face the Seminoles . This fixture boasts real pedigree, with both entering the season as legitimate championship contenders.

It will likely be defined by a battle of one-upmanship between quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Jordan Travis, who both rank in the top 10 signal callers heading into 2023.

Other notable fixtures will likely see a big points total as Colorado face TCU, while Utah welcome the Gators in Thursday’s Week 1 opener.

College Football Week 1 Schedule – Top 25

Thursday, August 31st

  • Florida at Utah, 8pm ET

Saturday, September 2nd

  • East Carolina at Michigan, 12pm ET
  • Virginia at Tennessee, 12pm ET
  • Colorado at TCU, 12pm ET
  • Arkansas State at Oklahoma, 12pm ET
  • Utah State at Iowa, 12pm ET
  • Mercer at Ole Miss, 2 pm ET
  • Portland State at Oregon, 3pm ET
  • Ohio State at Indiana, 3:30pm ET
  • Boise State at Washington, 3:30pm ET
  • Rice at Texas, 3:30pm ET
  • Tennessee State at Notre Dame 3:30pm ET
  • Buffalo at Wisconsin, 3:30pm ET
  • UT Martin at Georgia, 6pm ET
  • Nevada at USC, 6:30pm ET
  • SE Missouri State at Kansas State, 7pm ET
  • New Mexico at Texas A&M, 7pm ET
  • Middle Tennessee at Alabama, 7:30pm ET
  • West Virginia at Penn State, 7:30pm ET
  • North Carolina vs. South Carolina, 7:30pm ET
  • South Alabama at Tulane, 8pm ET

Sunday, September 3rd

  • Oregon State at San Jose State, 3:30pm ET
  • LSU vs Florida State, 7:30om ET

Monday, September 4th

  • Clemson at Duke, 8pm ET

How to Watch College Football Week 1 Live Stream

The college football season will be show live across the following broadcasters; ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC.

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry.
