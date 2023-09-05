Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has issued a discouraging update for Real Madrid fans, claiming Kylian Mbappe’s camp is currently in talks with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) over a possible renewal.

Mbappe was heavily linked with a summer exit after he declared his intention to leave Parc des Princes after the end of his contract in June 2024. The Parisians strictly opposed his stance as they could not fathom losing him for free next summer. They asked Mbappe to accept a transfer, but the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner insisted on staying put in Paris for one more season. As a result of the standoff, PSG dropped Mbappe from their pre-season tour and forced him to train with the reserves.

Relationship improving between PSG & Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe, however, has since been integrated into Luis Enrique’s XI and most recently scored an impressive brace in the 4-1 away win at Lyon. Romano believes the relationship between the two parties is a lot better now, with discussions over a new contract currently underway.

Writing in his column, the Italian journalist revealed (via Caught Offside):

“Kylian Mbappe – He’s finally in conversations with PSG about a new contract, something that in June and July didn’t happen.

“Mbappe’s camp is speaking to PSG about the future and an extension is being discussed, though nothing is completed yet. Also the terms of the potential extension are going to be crucial, like an exit clause for 2024.”

Mbappe’s new contract is bad news for Real Madrid

Real Madrid have long been linked with PSG ace Mbappe. It was expected that the club would make a massive bid for the 24-year-old this summer itself, but they refrained from doing so. Earlier, Romano reported that PSG think Mbappe already has a pre-agreement with Los Blancos. If that truly were the case, the Frenchman probably would not be negotiating a new deal with the French champions.

Of course, a new contract does not necessarily make it impossible for Madrid to sign Mbappe, but it would undoubtedly make things a lot tougher. PSG have always been adamant about keeping Mbappe, and a new contract would mean that potential suitors might have to pay a record-breaking sum to get him. The next few weeks could potentially decide whether or not Mbappe would ever be able to don the classic white jersey of Los Blancos.