Everygame NFL Betting Offer: $500 Free Bets For Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Rams

Olly Taliku
Amon Ra St.Brown Lions pic

Join Everygame today and claim their NFL free bets as the Wildcard playoff round continues with the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams. You can also get up to $500 in free bets and also use Everygame to bet in ANY US State.

Everygame NFL Betting Offer: $500 Free Bets For Lions vs Rams

Create an account with leading US sportsbook Everygame and this will unlock their 100% deposit bonus of up to $500, which you could then use on the Sunday night football action between the Lions and Rams in Detroit.

How To Claim Everygame Free Bet For Lions vs Rams Today

  1. Join Everygame
  2. Deposit $500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Get $500 in NFL free bets for Lions vs Rams
Claim $500 Everygame NFL Free Bet For Lions vs Rams

Everygame Free Bet For Lions vs Rams: 100% Deposit Bonus (Up to $500 Free Bet)

The Everygame Wildcard Round football betting offer and free bets bonus is one of the best and easiest to claim.

Giving you up to $500 in free bets to use for tonight’s Wildcard match between the Lions and Rams at Ford Field.

  • Deposit up to a max of $500
  • Get 100% deposit bonus as NFL free bets
  • Maximum free bet $500

Terms and Conditions:

  • 100% bonus can be claimed
  • Maximum bonus is $500

Here Are Some Everygame Deposit Bonus Examples

  • Deposit $500 – Get $500 free bet
  • Deposit $250 – Get $250 free bet
  • Deposit $100 – Get $100 free bet

Why Join Everygame For Lions vs Rams Betting?

At Everygame, there is a clue in their name – they cover all the games for all the big events – including the NFL.

Therefore, it’s not hard to see why they are a firm favorite with a lot of US football fans.

Add in that they are based offshore, so Everygame bettors can use them to place NFL bets in ANY US State as they don’t have to follow the set gambling rules in some regions.

Moneyline Betting Odds

  • Detroit Lions @ -165
  • Los Angeles Rams @ +140

Why Bet With Everygame

  • Better odds and more markets
  • 100% deposit bonus (up to $500)
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • Existing customer offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • Bet on the NFL 2023 playoffs
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
