Ronald Koeman’s in-form Netherlands will take on Gareth Southgate’s star-studded England in the second 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024) semi-final this week. Read on to get all the key details about the penultimate match of continental extravaganza.

EURO 2024 Semi-Finals: Netherlands vs England – Date, Time & Where To Watch In US

The mouth-watering semi-final clash between Netherlands and England will take place at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on Wednesday night, July 10. The game will kick off at 9 PM CET / 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT.

Soccer aficionados in the States can catch the game live on TV on FOX. Alternatively, one can watch the game live on Foxsports.com, Fubo TV, and the Fox Sports app.

Netherlands vs England – Preview

What Happened In The Quarter-Finals

After claiming a thumping 3-0 victory over Romania in the Round of 16, the Netherlands locked horns with stubborn Turkiye in the quarter-finals. The underdogs drew first blood through Samet Akaydin in the 35th minute, putting pressure on Koeman’s side.

Holland probed and pushed for the equalizer, but it did not arrive until the 70th minute. Center-back Stefan de Vrij emerged as the Netherlands’ messiah, dispatching a thumping header to send Memphis Depay’s cross into the back of the net. Six minutes later, the Oranje went 2-1 up, with Mert Muldur diverting Denzel Dumfries’ effort into the back of the Turkish net. Turkiye pushed hard for the equalizer but the Netherlands held firm to secure the win.

England, meanwhile, had to rely on penalties to book their place in the EURO 2024 semi-finals. Southgate’s goal-shy England went behind in the 75th minute, with Breel Embolo tapping the ball in from close range. The Three Lions, however, were behind only for five minutes, as Bukayo Saka dispatched a gem of a left-footed curler to find the back of the net from outside the box. With the scoreline level at 1-1, the match went into extra time.

Neither team managed to find the breakthrough in the added 30 minutes, which pushed the game to penalties. England commendably held their nerve in the shootout, claiming a 5-3 victory.

Team News

The Netherlands have all of their players fit and firing, so Koeman is unlikely to tinker with his starting XI. England, meanwhile, will have Marc Guehi available for selection after the center-back sat out the last game due to suspension.

Head-To-Head

The two sides have 22 times since their first meeting on May 18, 1935. The Dutch have won seven times in their meetings whereas the Three Lions have claimed six times. There have been nine draws so far. Their most recent meeting came in the UEFA Nations League in 2019. The Netherlands thoroughly outclassed England in that game, bagging a 3-1 victory.

Netherlands vs England – Prediction

On paper, England have a much superior team, but they have not fired as a unit this summer. The Netherlands, meanwhile, had a slow start but have picked up pace in the knockouts. It is incredibly close to call, but since we have to pick a winner, we are putting our weight behind the Dutch.

We believe the Oranje have a more tactically astute coach in their corner, who will help them overcome the individual brilliance of England stars.

We are backing the Netherlands to bag a 2-1 victory over England on Wednesday night.