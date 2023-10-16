England Vs. Italy: Date, Where To Watch In US, H2H & Prediction

England and Italy, the finalists of the 2020 European Championship, will renew hostilities when they meet for a mouth-watering 2024 European Championship qualifier this week. Read on to get all the relevant details about the game.

England Vs. Italy: Date, Time & Venue

Gareth Southgate’s England will welcome Luciano Spaletti’s Italy to the iconic Wembley Stadium for the sixth 2024 European Championship qualifier on Tuesday night (October 17). The game between the Group C rivals will kick off at 7:45 PM local time (2:45 PM ET | 11:45 AM PT).

England Vs. Italy: Where To Watch In US

Soccer aficionados in the United States can catch the game via multiple channels. Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, and ViX will all carry the game. One can also stream the match live on fuboTV. Fans in Canada can watch the game live on DAZN.

England Vs. Italy: Form & Head-To-Head Record

The hosts England will go into the game in high spirits. They have been near-spotless in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers thus far, winning four of their five games and drawing the other. With 13 points acquired from five games, Southgate’s side find themselves at the top of Group C rankings.

In their most recent outing, England picked up a 1-0 friendly win over Australia. Meanwhile, in their last 2024 European Championship qualifier, they played out a 1-1 draw with Ukraine.

Italy, on the other hand, have not been as effortless as England. They have won three of their five fixtures, drawing once and losing the other. With just 10 points on the board after five games, Italy are currently in second place but are level on points with third-placed Ukraine.

Italy are coming into Tuesday’s game with England on the back of an impressive 4-0 victory over bottom-dwellers Malta on Saturday (October 14). They need another victory to get to a comfortable place in Group C standings.

According to the data from Sports Mole, England and Italy have faced each other a total of 31 times since 1933. The Azzurri have the advantage in terms of head-to-head records, winning 13 times against the Three Lions. The 1966 World Cup winner, on the other hand, have won nine times and drawn nine times.

In their most recent meeting, however, England pulled one over Italy, beating the four-time world champions 2-1 away from home.

England Vs. Italy: Prediction

Italy beat England the last time they met in the European Championship at Wembley, edging the hosts out on penalties in the Euro 2020 final. The English side have matured a lot since then, while the Italians have continued to struggle away from home, winning just three of their last nine away matches.

In front of a packed Wembley, England will look to make a statement on Tuesday, and we feel they will not have a tough time succeeding. We predict a 3-1 victory for Southgate’s outfit this week.