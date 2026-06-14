England and Croatia meet in Group L of the 2026 World Cup on June 17 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, with both sides targeting the ideal start to their tournament campaigns. England arrive as heavy favorites at -135, while Croatia, runners-up in 2018, are priced at +430 to cause an upset. The england vs croatia world cup 2026 predictions market points firmly toward a Three Lions win, but Croatia’s experience makes the game far from straightforward.

England qualified with a perfect 8W-0D-0L record in UEFA qualifying, scoring 22 goals and conceding none. Croatia matched that goal difference at +22 across their own eight-match qualifying campaign, going 7W-1D-0L with 26 goals scored and only 4 conceded. These two sides have met 11 times in total, and the records suggest a tight, competitive contest rather than a routine England victory.

Why This Game Matters

Group L contains England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama. A win for either European side in Matchday 1 would represent a commanding early platform, given that the bottom two teams in each group are eliminated after three matches. For England under Thomas Tuchel, opening with three points against a recognized UEFA rival would validate both the squad’s depth and the new head coach’s tactical approach. For Croatia, a point or better here could prove the difference between qualifying for the knockout rounds or exiting at the group stage, particularly given that England are expected to be the group’s strongest side.

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Our Pick

England to win, backed at -135 with BetOnline, is the headline pick for this fixture. England’s flawless qualifying record, superior attacking depth, and home-continent advantage combine to make the england vs croatia odds at -135 a reasonable price for a side that conceded zero goals across eight competitive matches.

England vs Croatia: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Thomas Tuchel’s England arrive in North America with momentum from qualifying but with a point to prove against higher-caliber opposition. A 1-0 friendly defeat to Japan in March 2026 was a reminder that England can be vulnerable when the opposition presses their defensive line. That said, their attacking options are formidable: Harry Kane (79 international goals in 113 caps) leads the line, supported by Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice in a midfield that generates goals from multiple positions. England’s 4-2-3-1 shape under Tuchel prioritizes vertical aggression and central overloads, with inverted full-backs adding width and compactness in transition.

Croatia, managed by Zlatko Dalic, represent the tournament’s most resilient overachievers. Their 2018 World Cup final appearance and 2022 third-place finish define a decade of punching above their weight. The challenge for Dalic in 2026 is managing the transition between an ageing core, anchored by Luka Modric (198 caps), and emerging talents such as Josko Gvardiol and Luka Sucic. Croatia’s 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 system relies on controlled possession through Modric and Mateo Kovacic, with selective pressing rather than a high-energy trap. Against England’s forward press, maintaining that shape for 90 minutes will be Croatia’s primary test.

The england vs croatia prediction market reflects that England have the clearer path to victory, but Croatia’s tactical discipline means goals could be at a premium in the first half. Expect England to control possession in wide areas through Saka and Anthony Gordon, while Croatia look to exploit transitions when England’s press is broken. The england vs croatia winner market shows England clearly favored, and the qualifying evidence supports that pricing.

Recent Form & Trends

England – Last 5 Results

Costa Rica (N): Won 3-0 (Friendly, June 2026)

New Zealand (N): Won 1-0 (Friendly, June 2026)

Japan (H): Lost 0-1 (Friendly, March 2026)

Uruguay (H): Drew 1-1 (Friendly, March 2026)

Albania (A): Won 2-0 (World Cup Qualifying, November 2025)

England’s recent friendly results show a side that wins comfortably against lower-ranked opponents but has shown vulnerabilities against organized, technically capable sides. The 1-0 home loss to Japan and a 1-1 draw with Uruguay are the outliers in an otherwise strong run, and both came in non-competitive friendlies against quality opposition. The competitive qualifying results, however, tell a different story: eight wins, zero defeats, and zero goals conceded against a UEFA group that included Serbia, where England won 5-0 away from home.

Croatia – Last 5 Results

Slovenia (H): Won 2-1 (Friendly, June 2026)

Belgium (H): Lost 0-2 (Friendly, June 2026)

Brazil (N): Lost 1-3 (Friendly, March 2026)

Colombia (N): Won 2-1 (Friendly, March 2026)

Montenegro (A): Won 3-2 (World Cup Qualifying, November 2025)

Croatia’s tune-up form is mixed. A 0-2 home friendly defeat to Belgium and a 1-3 loss to Brazil in March 2026 raised questions about their defensive solidity against elite-level opposition. However, a 2-1 win over Slovenia as their final pre-tournament fixture provides some positive momentum. Their qualifying campaign was strong, particularly the 7-0 win over Gibraltar and the 5-1 home win over Czech Republic, though those opponents carry little weight as benchmarks for a game against England.

England vs Croatia History & H2H Trends

England and Croatia have met 11 times in total. The most relevant recent meetings offer a genuinely mixed picture for england vs croatia betting tips. Croatia beat England 2-1 in the 2018 World Cup semi-final in Moscow, one of the most painful results in England’s recent history, with Mario Mandzukic’s extra-time goal sending Croatia to the final. England responded in the 2021 UEFA Euro group stage, winning 1-0 in their tournament opener at Wembley, a result that carries particular relevance given that this fixture is once again a group-stage opener for both sides. The two Nations League clashes in 2018 split evenly: a 0-0 draw in Zagreb and a 2-1 England win at Wembley. In World Cup qualifying during 2008-2009, England dominated the head-to-head, winning 4-1 in Zagreb and 5-1 at Wembley. The overall pattern from recent meetings is one of close contests at major tournaments, with England marginally ahead on recent form but Croatia demonstrating they can win when it matters most.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

England’s squad is largely fit and available for the opener. Thomas Tuchel has a full array of attacking options, including Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice, all of whom feature prominently in the confirmed 26-man squad. There are ongoing selection debates at center-back and left-back, where Tuchel has rotated options including John Stones, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi and Jarell Quansah across the qualifying campaign and recent friendlies. Reece James returns to the squad after injury-interrupted seasons at Chelsea and adds depth at right-back. Marcus Rashford, now at Barcelona, is included and will compete for a wide attacking role.

Croatia carry a significant concern into the tournament. Luka Modric suffered a cheekbone fracture ahead of the tournament but has been confirmed in the 2026 squad by manager Zlatko Dalic, and his availability and fitness level for this opener is a genuine question mark. If Modric is restricted or absent, Croatia’s creative output and ability to control possession against England’s midfield press is considerably reduced. Dominik Livakovic is confirmed as first-choice goalkeeper, and Josko Gvardiol is a certain starter in defense. Andrej Kramaric and Ivan Perisic lead the attacking options as Croatia’s most experienced forwards, and both are expected to start.

Croatia’s squad depth beyond their first-choice midfield pairing of Modric and Mateo Kovacic is a potential concern. Younger options such as Martin Baturina (23, Como) and Luka Sucic (23, Real Sociedad) will be expected to contribute if Modric’s fitness is managed during the group stage. On current evidence, the available england vs croatia picks heavily favor England’s squad depth over Croatia’s at this stage of the tournament.

Expected Lineups

England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; James, Stones, Guehi, O’Reilly; Rice, Mainoo; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane (c)

Croatia (4-2-3-1): Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Erlić; Kovacic, Modric (c); Perisic, M. Pasalic, Vlasic; Kramaric

Predicted XI: squads to be confirmed.

Key Matchup to Watch

The duel between Declan Rice (27, Arsenal) and Luka Modric (40, Milan) will shape how much creative space Croatia can operate in. Rice, who has contributed six goals in 72 England caps, is at his most effective as a ball-winner and progressive passer in a double pivot, disrupting tempo and limiting the quality of forward passes out of Croatia’s midfield. Modric, heading into his fifth World Cup at 198 caps, is Croatia’s primary tempo-setter and the player most responsible for switching play and creating the angles that unlock England’s defensive shape. If Rice can limit Modric’s time on the ball and Croatia are forced into direct passes behind an organized England defensive line, Tuchel’s side will control the match. England conceded zero goals across eight World Cup qualifying matches, suggesting this defensive structure is well-drilled and difficult to bypass without precision midfield play.

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Main Pick: England to Win @ -135 (BetOnline)

England’s perfect qualifying record of eight wins from eight, with 22 goals scored and none conceded, is the primary statistical foundation for this england vs croatia best bets selection. Croatia have lost to Belgium and Brazil in recent friendlies and carry questions over Modric’s fitness. At -135, England’s price reflects genuine probability rather than overreaction to hype, and represents fair value given the squad disparity.

Goals Market: Under 2.5 Goals @ -135 (BetNow)

Both sides showed defensive solidity in qualifying: England conceded zero across eight matches and Croatia allowed just four goals in their eight qualifying games. England’s tactical setup under Tuchel is structured and controlled rather than high-risk, and Croatia tend to press selectively, keeping the game compact. In the five most recent head-to-head meetings, three produced two goals or fewer total. The england vs croatia score prediction market supports a tight contest, and under 2.5 goals at -135 offers a statistically grounded position.

Scorer Market: Harry Kane to Score Anytime

Kane (32, Bayern Munich) carries 79 international goals from 113 caps and is England’s clear focal point in attack under Tuchel’s 4-2-3-1. He contributed 14 goals among England’s recent scorers as the team’s leading international scorer by a significant margin. As the primary penalty-taker and the player most likely to receive service from Bellingham and Saka in central areas, Kane is the highest-probability scorer in this fixture from an England perspective.

Optional Pick: England to Win and Under 2.5 Goals (Double)

Combining an England win with under 2.5 goals aligns both the match result and the goals market reads into a single position. The historical record from recent England-Croatia meetings, the defensive quality shown by both sides in qualifying, and Croatia’s likely conservative setup away from home in a group-stage opener all point toward a narrow England victory rather than a high-scoring win.

Betting Odds & Lines

Current england vs croatia betting odds across approved operators are listed below. England are the clear favorite at -135, with the draw at +286 and Croatia at +430.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow England -135 -136 -136 Draw +260 +286 +286 Croatia +380 +400 +400

Total Goals (2.5) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2.5 +121 +121 +115 Under 2.5 -137 -137 -135

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

England vs Croatia kicks off at 4:00 PM ET on June 17, 2026, at AT&T Stadium in Dallas (Arlington), Texas. In the United States, the match is broadcast live on Fox and Telemundo. Canadian viewers can watch on CTV, TSN or RDS. UK viewers can access coverage via ITV and BBC. Australian viewers can follow on SBS or Optus Sport, and Irish viewers can tune in on RTE or Virgin Media.

How to Bet

To place a bet on England vs Croatia at BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow, follow these steps:

Navigate to BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow and create or log into your account. Complete any required identity verification steps to enable withdrawals. Navigate to the soccer or football section of the sportsbook. Select “2026 World Cup” or “FIFA World Cup 2026” from the competition menu. Locate the England vs Croatia fixture listed under Group L, June 17. Select your preferred market: match result, totals (over/under 2.5 goals), or anytime scorer. Enter your stake in the bet slip and review the potential return before confirming. Confirm the bet and retain a record of your wager for reference.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves financial risk, and no outcome is guaranteed regardless of odds or historical form. Anyone who feels that betting is affecting their finances, relationships or wellbeing is encouraged to seek support. In the United States, the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline is available 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). Additional resources are available through Gamblers Anonymous at www.gamblersanonymous.org. Bet only with money you can afford to lose, set deposit and wagering limits before placing any bets, and take advantage of self-exclusion tools offered by all licensed operators if needed.