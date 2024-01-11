Eagles News: Jalen Hurts Hasn’t Thrown A Football Yet This Week

The Philadelphia Eagles are limping into the postseason after starting the year as the hottest team in the NFL. They were 10-1 at one point and were the Super Bowl favorites, but they lost 5 of their last 6 games to close out the regular season, and there are rumors that on-field issues stem from an unhappy locker room.

Eagles: Jalen Hurts Hasn’t Thrown Yet This Week

Jalen Hurts on his finger: “I told you guys it’s a day by day thing.” He says going back into the game “probably wasn’t the best idea.” but “things are progressing the right way though.” Asked if it’s harder to throw / handle the ball: “Everything’s harder when your finger is… pic.twitter.com/416qnBHLRx — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) January 11, 2024

Now, ahead of their wild card playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their quarterback is ailing.

Jalen Hurts suffered an injury to his throwing hand in the team’s season finale against the New York Giants. He dislocated the middle finger during the second quarter, a gruesome looking injury that probably should have forced him out of the game. But Hurts remained for three more offensive series for the Eagles, before being removed when Philly’s deficit reached 24.

In his press conference on Thursday, Hurts said that he was sore on Monday after the game, and that he hasn’t even attempted to throw a football yet this week.

Obviously … attempting to go back in that game probably physically wasn’t the best idea. Not having much control over the things that I want to do (to prepare for Tampa Bay). Time will tell with that. I can assure you everything is progressing in the right way.

X-rays were taken and revealed no fractures, but the pain obviously remains.

During those three possessions that Hurts remained in the game for the Eagles, he was sacked twice and threw an interception.

Philly Will Head South To Take On Tampa Bay

DeVonta Smith confirms to reporters he’ll be back for Monday: “I don’t have a pep talk for y’all. I’ll be there. Count me in. See you on Monday.”#Eagles pic.twitter.com/n554ZFO8WW — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) January 11, 2024

Having given up the NFC East division title to the Cowboys down the stretch of the season, Philadelphia will be forced to play on the road this weekend. They will visit the NFC South champion Buccaneers, and there are other injury designations that could affect how the Eagles perform on Monday night. D’Andre Swift, Daruis Slay, and DeVonta Smith are all listed as questionable.

Philadelphia’s backup quarterback is Marcus Mariota. He saw action in just three games this season, and his biggest work load came in the most recent contest. Against the Giants, in relief of Hurts, Mariota completed 13 of 20 passes for 148 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Eagles are currently listed as 3-point favorites.