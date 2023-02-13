Eagles Lead Chiefs At Halftime of Back And Forth Affair

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs have not disappointed in Super Bowl LVII which has morphed into an exciting and action-packed Super Bowl Sunday. Each offense got off to a great start scoring on their opening drive. The first half has been filled with big offensive plays, a big defensive play, and lots of big-time football plays. The Eagles currently lead at half 24-14 following a last-second first-half field goal.

Lots Of Points Early

Both teams marched on their opening possession and got into the end zone their first time on offense. First, the Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts punched in a one-yard sneak with 10:14 to go in the first quarter. The Kansas City Chiefs marched with an answer of their own with a steady dose of Travis Kelce. Kelce capped the first drive with an 18-yard touchdown pass on a beautiful throw by Patrick Mahomes.

After a missed Harrison Butker field goal, the Eagles connected on a 45-yard bomb from Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown. The Chiefs stalled on their ensuing drive which resulted in a punt. The Eagles started to march and looked like they were on their way to a two-score lead, the first of the big game for either team.

Chiefs Defense Has The Answer

Following an Eagles, false start on 3rd and 1 where they were lined up to run a Jalen Hurts quarterback sneak, Hurts lost the ball on a quarterback draw. The ball bounced directly into the hands of Chief’s defender Nick Bolton and he took it 36 yards untouched for a Chiefs defensive touchdown, getting the Chiefs right back into it at 14-14.

The Eagles didn’t waver. following the turnover, the Eagles went right back to the quarterback draw, and the Eagles’ offense carved up the Chiefs all the way down the field for a late second-quarter score to lead 21-14.

Following the Eagles’ score, the Chiefs’ offense once again stalled out early in their drive and they were forced to punt once again.

A big storyline developed on this drive as the Chiefs Quarterback was banged up and hobbled following a third-down shoestring tackle. He was in obvious pain but it looks like he will return.

Eagles Close Out Half On A High

Following a great Eagles punt return, the Eagles’ offense was once again on the move with a steady dose of a passing and running attack. Jalen Hurts hit Davanta Smith for a big gain down the sideline, but after a review, it was deemed Smith did not have possession. The Chief’s defense still struggled to get off the field as the Eagles continued to pick up first downs, but the Eagles ran out of time and settled for a half-ending field goal giving the Eagles a 24-14 halftime lead.