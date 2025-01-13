NFL

Eagles Injury Report: Nakobe Dean is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury

Zach Wolpin
The Philadelphia Eagles were at home in the wildcard round to face the Packers. Green Bay fumbled the opening kickoff of the game and the Eagles recovered the ball. Philly got the ball in prime field posistion and cashed in a touchdown on the quick turnover by the Packers. 

Green Bay tried to make it a competitive game vs. the Eagles but they struggled to put points on the board. The Eagles had a 10-0 lead at halftime and were up 16-3 late in the third quarter. Jordan Love and the Packers tried making a run by the Eagles won the game 22-10 to advance to the divisional round. In their win vs. the Packers, starting LB Nakobe Dean suffered a significant knee injury. Sources around the league are fearful that Dean will be out for the rest of the postseason. Not ideal for the Eagles defensively.

Nakobe Dean to miss the remainder of the postseason for Philadelphia


With a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Eagles drafted LB Nakobe Dean out of Georgia. As a rookie in 2022, Dean played in all 17 games for Philadephia and made aero starts. At the start of the 2023 season, Dean suffered a foot injury but he avoided the IR for the Eagles. However, the young LB made five appearances and started four games in 2023. In early November, he suffered a Lisfranc injury and missed right games for the Eagles.

Dean fully recovered and was ready for the start of the 2024 season. The 24-year-old had a breakout season for the Eagles and started all 17 games. He was the signal-caller for Vic Fangio’s defense. Dean had a career-high 128 combined tackles, 80 solo tackles, three sacks, one interception, and nine tackles for loss. When Dean exited Sunday’s game with a knee injury, Oren Burks replaced him at LB. Zack Baun had the green dot on his helmet for the remainder of the game. As the #2 seed in the NFC, the Eagles will host the winner of Monday night’s game between the #5 Vikings and #4 Rams.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
