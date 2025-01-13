Eagles Injury Report: Nakobe Dean is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury

The Philadelphia Eagles were at home in the wildcard round to face the Packers. Green Bay fumbled the opening kickoff of the game and the Eagles recovered the ball. Philly got the ball in prime field posistion and cashed in a touchdown on the quick turnover by the Packers.

Green Bay tried to make it a competitive game vs. the Eagles but they struggled to put points on the board. The Eagles had a 10-0 lead at halftime and were up 16-3 late in the third quarter. Jordan Love and the Packers tried making a run by the Eagles won the game 22-10 to advance to the divisional round. In their win vs. the Packers, starting LB Nakobe Dean suffered a significant knee injury. Sources around the league are fearful that Dean will be out for the rest of the postseason. Not ideal for the Eagles defensively.

#Eagles LB Nakobe Dean, who was carted off during last night’s playoff win, is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury that would knock him for the playoffs, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. He’ll have an MRI this morning to deliver the full news. Dean emerged as a… pic.twitter.com/TPgkZTNydX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2025



With a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Eagles drafted LB Nakobe Dean out of Georgia. As a rookie in 2022, Dean played in all 17 games for Philadephia and made aero starts. At the start of the 2023 season, Dean suffered a foot injury but he avoided the IR for the Eagles. However, the young LB made five appearances and started four games in 2023. In early November, he suffered a Lisfranc injury and missed right games for the Eagles.

Dean fully recovered and was ready for the start of the 2024 season. The 24-year-old had a breakout season for the Eagles and started all 17 games. He was the signal-caller for Vic Fangio’s defense. Dean had a career-high 128 combined tackles, 80 solo tackles, three sacks, one interception, and nine tackles for loss. When Dean exited Sunday’s game with a knee injury, Oren Burks replaced him at LB. Zack Baun had the green dot on his helmet for the remainder of the game. As the #2 seed in the NFC, the Eagles will host the winner of Monday night’s game between the #5 Vikings and #4 Rams.