Eagles injury report: Jalen Hurts (concussion) returned to practice on Wednesday

In 2024, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles finished 14-3 in the regular season. That was first place in the NFC East and good enough for Philadelphia to have the #2 seed in the playoffs. The Eagles finished the 2024 regular season with two straight wins. However, starting QB Jale Hurts was not available for either of those contests.

He suffered a concussion vs. the Commanders in Week 16 and did not return to the game. Luckily, the Eagles had already locked up the #2 seed and didn’t need Hurts to start. Kenny Pickett started for the Eagles in Week 17 but left with a rib injury and Tanner McKee took over. McKee started in Week 18 for Philadelphia when they rested most of their starters. On Wednesday, Hurts returned to practice for the first time in nearly two weeks. The Eagles are at home this Sunday to face the Green Bay Packers.

Jalen Hurts will be available for the Eagles in the wildcard round

Nick Sirianni says Jalen Hurts will practice today pic.twitter.com/5Zvti2jola — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) January 8, 2025



After a short two-game hiatus, Eagles starting QB Jalen Hurts is trending toward being available in the playoffs. Hurts suffered a concussion in Week 16 vs. the Commanders. That forced the 26-year-old to miss Philadelphia’s final two games of the regular season. In 2024, Hurts’ passing numbers took a step back. Largely because the team had a 2,000-yard rusher in Saquon Barkley. Philadelphia’s offensive identity completely shifted with what Barkley was able to do this season.

Hurts is a proven QB in the playoffs and we’ve seen him take the Eagles on a Super Bowl run. That was with an offense that was less explosive than the team they’ve had in 2023. It’s essentially the same roster with Saquon Barkley added at RB. If Hurts can play complementary football in the postseason, the Eagles have a great chance to make the Super Bowl again. Jalen Hurts is back after missing two games with a concussion and he’s ready for the postseason. The Eagles are at home this Sunday to face Jordan Love and the Packers.