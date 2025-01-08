NFL

Eagles injury report: Jalen Hurts (concussion) returned to practice on Wednesday

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jalen Hurts Eagles pic
Jalen Hurts Eagles pic

In 2024, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles finished 14-3 in the regular season. That was first place in the NFC East and good enough for Philadelphia to have the #2 seed in the playoffs. The Eagles finished the 2024 regular season with two straight wins. However, starting QB Jale Hurts was not available for either of those contests. 

He suffered a concussion vs. the Commanders in Week 16 and did not return to the game. Luckily, the Eagles had already locked up the #2 seed and didn’t need Hurts to start. Kenny Pickett started for the Eagles in Week 17 but left with a rib injury and Tanner McKee took over. McKee started in Week 18 for Philadelphia when they rested most of their starters. On Wednesday, Hurts returned to practice for the first time in nearly two weeks. The Eagles are at home this Sunday to face the Green Bay Packers.

Jalen Hurts will be available for the Eagles in the wildcard round


After a short two-game hiatus, Eagles starting QB Jalen Hurts is trending toward being available in the playoffs. Hurts suffered a concussion in Week 16 vs. the Commanders. That forced the 26-year-old to miss Philadelphia’s final two games of the regular season. In 2024, Hurts’ passing numbers took a step back. Largely because the team had a 2,000-yard rusher in Saquon Barkley. Philadelphia’s offensive identity completely shifted with what Barkley was able to do this season.

Hurts is a proven QB in the playoffs and we’ve seen him take the Eagles on a Super Bowl run. That was with an offense that was less explosive than the team they’ve had in 2023. It’s essentially the same roster with Saquon Barkley added at RB. If Hurts can play complementary football in the postseason, the Eagles have a great chance to make the Super Bowl again. Jalen Hurts is back after missing two games with a concussion and he’s ready for the postseason. The Eagles are at home this Sunday to face Jordan Love and the Packers.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Jalen Hurts Eagles pic
NFL

LATEST Eagles injury report: Jalen Hurts (concussion) returned to practice on Wednesday

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 08 2025
Nick Sorenson 49ers pic
NFL
San Francisco 49ers: The team will search for their third defensive coordinator in as many seasons
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 08 2025

For the first time since 2020, the San Francisco 49ers did not finish the season with a winning record. In 2024, they finished 6-11. That is their most losses in…

Antonio Pierce Raiders pic
NFL
Las Vegas Raiders: Why was Antonio Pierce fired after just one season?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 08 2025

After a 34-20 loss to the Chargers to end 2024, the Raiders finished 4-13. This time a year ago, the team was 8-9 to end the 2023 season and had…

Zay Flowers Ravens pic 1
NFL
Ravens injury report: Zay Flowers is a ‘long shot’ to play in the wildcard round this Saturday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 08 2025
Dereck Carr Saints pic
NFL
New Orleans Saints: Derek Carr is not interested in taking a pay cut this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 07 2025
Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen Giants pic
NFL
New York Giants: Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen will remain with the team in 2025
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 07 2025
Ezekiel Elliot Cowboys pic
NFL
Chargers Depth Chart: Ezekiel Elliot has signed to the practice squad ahead of the playoffs
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 07 2025
Arrow to top