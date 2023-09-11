Eagles Injury Report: Dean and Bradberry Suffer Injuries

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean will be sidelined with a foot injury and cornerback James Bradberry is in the concussion protocol.

#Eagles LB Nakobe Dean is expected to miss multiple weeks with a foot injury suffered yesterday in their win over the #Patriots, sources say. It was relatively decent news considering, as no surgery is required — he should be back with plenty of time this season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2023

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season had it’s fair share of injuries. It felt like almost every team had some type of injury. The Eagles did not seem like one of those teams until news broke that Dean will be out for quite some time. At the very least the injury is not a season ending injury, so Philadelphia will have him back sooner rather than later. Because of this injury free agent linebacker Rashaan Evans will be signing with the Eagles practice squad. Evans spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons and was mostly known for being apart of the Tennessee Titans.

The Philadelphia Eagles are -105 to win the NFC East according to Pennsylvania sportsbooks.

On top of Dean’s injury, cornerback James Bradberry is currently in the concussion protocol and might miss Week 2. The Eagles are on a short week playing the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night. Nowadays with the updated concussion protocols, expect Bradberry to miss Week 2 barring anything crazy.

The Eagles will look to build off the Week 1 victory against the New England Patriots. However, it was a lt closer than many expected. The Philly offense was not that effective and Jalen Hurts was mostly bottled up by the stout New England defense. The Eagles hope it will be an easier test when they face the Minnesota Vikings at home. The Vikings lost their home opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and could start the season off 0-2.