Draymond Green Is Meeting With Damian Lillard In Portland Tonight

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
3 min read
Things are heating up in the NBA ahead of free agency, and Damian Lillard has been on the tips of tongues around the league for the better part of two weeks now.

Damian Lillard, Draymond Green Will Meet Tonight In Portland

The superstar guard has spent his entire career playing for the Portland Trail Blazers, and the two sides have preached loyalty to one another throughout. But the front office of the organization has failed year after year in putting a winning team around him, and some feel as though Lillard is wasting away the last years of his prime on a team that doesn’t look to be competing any time soon.

There have been rumors about whether he will finally demand a trade, and where he’ll wind up if he does. The Miami Heat have been the focal point of most of the conversations involving Lillard, though things have quieted down a bit after the draft last week.

But between all of the speculation and chit-chatter, there may finally be some solid, credible news on what Damian Lillard is thinking or planning.

Green Will Test The Waters, But Odds Are With Warriors

According to Dwight Jaynes, a local Portland sports insider, Draymond Green is in town, and will be meeting with Lillard over dinner.

The report from Jaynes came on a podcast appearance on Wednesday when he recorded an episode with Rip City Drive. Jaynes claimed to have gotten a text message from a plugged-in source saying that Lillard and Green had rented out and entire restaurant in the downtown Portland area for their meeting.

It is obviously hear-say from a questionable source, but it would be a significant story if it were true. Green is testing the free agent waters this summer, though it is thought that his main choice would be to return to the Warriors. But he may be having some quick talks first to see what possibilities are out there, and Portland could be on the short list of teams that he’d be interested in joining.

It has been known that Damian Lillard has an affinity for Draymond Green, and he knows how dangerous of a weapon Steph Curry was made into by coming off of the screens set by Green.

The NBA free agency period starts on Friday afternoon.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
