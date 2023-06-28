Things are heating up in the NBA ahead of free agency, and Damian Lillard has been on the tips of tongues around the league for the better part of two weeks now.

Damian Lillard, Draymond Green Will Meet Tonight In Portland

“Just got a text… ‘[Draymond Green] is in Portland tonight meeting w/ Dame at a restaurant downtown. A friend had reservations & was called & told Dame rented out the entire restaurant & they had to cancel his reservation’” – @dwightjaynes on @RipCityRadio620 in Portland pic.twitter.com/08U105Z1gH — dru_star (@dru_star) June 28, 2023

The superstar guard has spent his entire career playing for the Portland Trail Blazers, and the two sides have preached loyalty to one another throughout. But the front office of the organization has failed year after year in putting a winning team around him, and some feel as though Lillard is wasting away the last years of his prime on a team that doesn’t look to be competing any time soon.

There have been rumors about whether he will finally demand a trade, and where he’ll wind up if he does. The Miami Heat have been the focal point of most of the conversations involving Lillard, though things have quieted down a bit after the draft last week.

But between all of the speculation and chit-chatter, there may finally be some solid, credible news on what Damian Lillard is thinking or planning.

Green Will Test The Waters, But Odds Are With Warriors

Draymond Green will meet with Damian Lillard in Portland tonight, per @dwightjaynes (h/t @dru_star ) pic.twitter.com/NTLOX6Muwh — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 28, 2023

According to Dwight Jaynes, a local Portland sports insider, Draymond Green is in town, and will be meeting with Lillard over dinner.

The report from Jaynes came on a podcast appearance on Wednesday when he recorded an episode with Rip City Drive. Jaynes claimed to have gotten a text message from a plugged-in source saying that Lillard and Green had rented out and entire restaurant in the downtown Portland area for their meeting.

It is obviously hear-say from a questionable source, but it would be a significant story if it were true. Green is testing the free agent waters this summer, though it is thought that his main choice would be to return to the Warriors. But he may be having some quick talks first to see what possibilities are out there, and Portland could be on the short list of teams that he’d be interested in joining.

It has been known that Damian Lillard has an affinity for Draymond Green, and he knows how dangerous of a weapon Steph Curry was made into by coming off of the screens set by Green.

The NBA free agency period starts on Friday afternoon.

