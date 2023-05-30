NBA

WATCH: Bob Myers Praises Steph Curry On His Way Out The Door

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Golden State Warriors will be facing a summer of uncertainty and potential change, and it began on Tuesday with the tenure of general manager Bob Myers coming to an end.

Bob Myers Steps Down As Warriors GM

Myers was the architect of one of the greater dynasties that the NBA has ever seen. While he wasn’t responsible for drafting Steph Curry, he was at the head of every move that came after. He drafted Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, and headed the recruitment of Kevin Durant, amongst many other moves. They all culminated in 4 championships in an 8-year time frame.

But Myers’ contract is expiring on June 1st, and it will not be renewed, ending his time with the Warriors’ franchise.

He held an exit press conference on Tuesday, and talked about his tenure and potential future.

“This job…requires complete engagement, complete effort…It doesn’t feel right to do something when I can’t give everything, and that’s what it takes to do what we’ve done over the last 12 years.”

The success of the franchise wouldn’t have been possible without Curry, whose praises Myers’ was sure to sing during his presser. He emphasized how important Curry is on the court, but also the person that he is off of it.

As far as the future, Bob Myers isn’t quite sure what his post-Warriors life has in store for him. As he joked, his immediate plans were to stop for a drink with his wife on the way home. But he said that he wasn’t sure what he was going to do, and that he didn’t need to know at the moment. He recognized that he has been working hard in the basketball business for many years, and that he has never really slowed down to enjoy life.

The new general manager of the Warriors will have their hands full. Golden State is projected to have the most expensive team in the NBA next season by a long shot, and they have work to do to keep their roster competitive in the Western Conference.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony R. Cardenas
Anthony R. Cardenas

