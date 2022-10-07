Draymond Green Apologises For Actions, Warriors To Investigate ‘Internally’

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Draymond Green has apologised to his team, following an incident which saw him fighting with teammate Jordan Poole at practice on Wednesday.

While what actually happened on Wednesday at Warriors practice is still very much a mystery to most people, the punishment for Draymond Green certainly isn’t, as the warriors have announced they will handle the investigation “internally”.

Warriors GM Bob Myers spoke to the media on Thursday and gave an update on the Green situation. (Watch full interview below).

Bob Myers says Draymond apologized to the Warriors this morning and left the facility before practice pic.twitter.com/y8U0JU4gZK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 6, 2022

“First, like anything you want to make sure everybody’s OK, that’s the No. 1 thing.

“After that, nobody likes these things, so how do you move forward? There’s a process to these things, there’s apologies, there’s time.”

While Jordan Poole has remained with the team and trained this week, it was confirmed by Myers that Green left the squad after apologising to his teammates on Thursday.

Steve Kerr was another who was able to shed light on the situation, as the coach praised both of the player’s attitudes in handling the situation.

“Jordan has been fantastic throughout camp. Someone put out there that Jordan had an attitude in camp, nothing can be further from the truth. He’s been fantastic. Disappointing to see misinformation out there but I wanted to make sure I set the record straight on that.

“Draymond apologized to the team this morning, Jordan was there in the room, I was there in the room with the team, the coaches, the players and we heard that.”

The Warriors will be hoping that they can resolve all of the issues within the side before they take on the Lakers this weekend in their third pre season game.