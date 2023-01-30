Canadian rapper Drake has pocketed $2 million after placing $1 million on the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the AFC Championship game.

Drake hasn’t had the best of luck when gambling in recent times, and lost $1 million on the World Cup final, where he had Argentina to beat France in regulation time, however the game went to extra time and a penalty shootout.

However, his luck improved this weekend – but only just. Kansas won the AFC Championship with a 45-yard field goal with only seconds remaining, to win the game 23-20 sending them back to the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons.

He also bet on the San Francisco 49ers to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game, which didn’t go as well as the Chiefs bet, and he lost $850k.

Drake shows his Eagles vs 49ers bet💰 pic.twitter.com/tF4RKvJejC — Code RED (@CodeRED_tv) January 29, 2023

The Eagles were rampant in their victory over the 49ers, with Jalen Hurts producing a top performance scoring his 15th rushing touchdown of the campaign, setting a new single season record in the NFL. The Eagles star has scored more rushing TD’s than any other quarterback has in a single season before. Cam Newton held the previous record of 14 touchdowns back in 2011.

Super Bowl Sunday is less than two weeks away now, where Hurts and the Eagles will take on Mahomes and the Chiefs in a thrilling matchup in Arizona.

