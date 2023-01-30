NFL

Drake Finally Picks A Winner After Wagering Over $1million On Chiefs To Beat Bengals

Author image
Kyle Curran
2 min read
Twitter
Drake X Chiefs
Drake X Chiefs
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Canadian rapper Drake has pocketed $2 million after placing $1 million on the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the AFC Championship game. 

Drake hasn’t had the best of luck when gambling in recent times, and lost $1 million on the World Cup final, where he had Argentina to beat France in regulation time, however the game went to extra time and a penalty shootout.

However, his luck improved this weekend – but only just. Kansas won the AFC Championship with a 45-yard field goal with only seconds remaining, to win the game 23-20 sending them back to the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons.

He also bet on the San Francisco 49ers to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game, which didn’t go as well as the Chiefs bet, and he lost $850k.

The Eagles were rampant in their victory over the 49ers, with Jalen Hurts producing a top performance scoring his 15th rushing touchdown of the campaign, setting a new single season record in the NFL. The Eagles star has scored more rushing TD’s than any other quarterback has in a single season before. Cam Newton held the previous record of 14 touchdowns back in 2011.

Super Bowl Sunday is less than two weeks away now, where Hurts and the Eagles will take on Mahomes and the Chiefs in a thrilling matchup in Arizona.

Content You May Like

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran

Twitter
Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Drake X Chiefs
NFL

LATEST Drake Finally Picks A Winner After Wagering Over $1million On Chiefs To Beat Bengals

Author image Kyle Curran  •  11s
mahomeshouse
NFL
Travis Kelce leads Chiefs to Super Bowl, silences Cincinnati Mayor and calls him a ‘jabroni’
Author image David Evans  •  10h

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs’ star tight end, made headlines after his post-game comments about Cincinnati mayor, Aftab Pureval, following the team’s 23-20 victory over the Bengals in the AFC…

Mahomes
NFL
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce expected to play vs Bengals
Author image Joe Lyons  •  23h

Kansas City Chiefs duo Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are both expected to play in today’s AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Patrick Mahomes will play vs Bengals despite…

How To Bet On The 2023 NFC Championship Game in Florida Top FL NFL Sportsbooks
NFL
Brock Purdy NFC Championship Game Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 28 2023
philly fan on pole
NFL
Philadelphia Braces for Eagles Win with Greased Poles for NFC Championship
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 27 2023
lamar jackson
NFL
BetOnline’s Odds on Lamar Jackson’s Next Team: Falcons and Jets Top the List
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 27 2023
aaron rodgers 1
NFL
Will Aaron Rodgers Leave the Packers? A Look at the Odds for His Next Team
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 28 2023
Arrow to top