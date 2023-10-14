Rap icon Drake has placed a bet worth a whopping $850,000 on Logan Paul to defeat Dillon Danis via knockout ahead of Saturday night’s Misfits Boxing event.

After months of trash talk and anticipation, the Misfits Boxing event ‘The Prime Card’ is finally upon us and YouTuber Logan Paul will take to the ring against mixed martial arts fighter Dillon Danis.

The bout will be one of two headline fights for the event in Manchester, England, with British YouTuber KSI also taking on professional boxer Tommy Fury, the brother of Tyson.

Paul has been priced as the clear favourite by the majority of bookmakers, and world-renowned rapper Drake has decided to back him, betting a whopping $850,000 on Paul to defeat Danis via knockout.

The musician, also known as ‘Drizzy’, will receive $1,351,500 if his bet wins.

Both Paul and Danis have responded to Drake’s massive wager, with Paul describing it as ‘easy money’, meanwhile Danis said ‘850 on my head is disrespect’.

The Canadian rapper is no stranger to a sports bet, notably placing $400,000 on Logan’s brother Jake Paul to defeat Tommy Fury earlier in the year – to which he lost after Fury triumphed on points, and he also bet $1,000,000 on Argentina to beat France at the most recent World Cup final.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis 📊 Records: Logan Paul (0-1-1) | Dillon Danis (debut)

Logan Paul (0-1-1) | Dillon Danis (debut) 📅 Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 6:30PM EST

Approx. 6:30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: Manchester Arena | Manchester, England

Manchester Arena | Manchester, England 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -450 | Danis +325

