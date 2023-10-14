Boxing News

Drake Bets A Whopping $850,000 On Logan Paul To Defeat Dillon Danis Via Knockout

Cai Parry
Rap icon Drake has placed a bet worth a whopping $850,000 on Logan Paul to defeat Dillon Danis via knockout ahead of Saturday night’s Misfits Boxing event.

After months of trash talk and anticipation, the Misfits Boxing event ‘The Prime Card’ is finally upon us and YouTuber Logan Paul will take to the ring against mixed martial arts fighter Dillon Danis.

The bout will be one of two headline fights for the event in Manchester, England, with British YouTuber KSI also taking on professional boxer Tommy Fury, the brother of Tyson.

Paul has been priced as the clear favourite by the majority of bookmakers, and world-renowned rapper Drake has decided to back him, betting a whopping $850,000 on Paul to defeat Danis via knockout.

The musician, also known as ‘Drizzy’, will receive $1,351,500 if his bet wins.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Both Paul and Danis have responded to Drake’s massive wager, with Paul describing it as ‘easy money’, meanwhile Danis said ‘850 on my head is disrespect’.

The Canadian rapper is no stranger to a sports bet, notably placing $400,000 on Logan’s brother Jake Paul to defeat Tommy Fury earlier in the year – to which he lost after Fury triumphed on points, and he also bet $1,000,000 on Argentina to beat France at the most recent World Cup final.

RELATED: Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Odds: Paul Is The -450 Betting Favorite To Beat Danis

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis
  • 📊 Records: Logan Paul (0-1-1) | Dillon Danis (debut)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 6:30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV
  •  🏟  Venue: Manchester Arena | Manchester, England
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -450 | Danis +325

Cai Parry is a sports betting writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby.
