With Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis going down this weekend in the co-main event on the Misfits Prime Card, we are putting the bout under the microscope by weighing up who the favorite is to win the fight. We also take a look at the best boxing sportsbooks latest estimations for this Paul vs Danis bitter rivalry bout.

Who Is Favorite To Win The Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Fight?

Boxing fans from all around over the globe are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting this huge Misfits Prime Card on Saturday night. Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis co-headlines at the Manchester Arena, alongside the huge KSI vs Tommy Fury fight for the MFB Cruiserweight Title.

This fight is a truly compelling match up, with so many narratives going into the bout. Dillon Danis has had plenty to say on social media in the build-up, insulting Paul’s fiancé Nina Agdal to the point that a $150,000 lawsuit now looms over Danis’ head. How will the fight go down when the pair finally meet in the centre of the ring on Saturday night?

In the lead up to the fight, there are various different betting markets for boxing fans to wager on. Take a look at BetOnline’s extensive sportsbook and find a market that is perfect for you ahead of the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis bout this Saturday. Some markets include method of victory, knockdown total, round betting and fight outright amongst many other markets.

Already claimed the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis betting offer? Take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners.

Check out the chart below for the best Paul vs Danis boxing odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.

Logan Paul to Win: -450

Logan Paul to Win by KO/TKO: -175

Logan Paul to Win by Decision: +333

Dillon Danis to Win: +325

Dillon Danis to Win by KO/TKO: +850

Dillon Danis to Win by Decision: +650

Draw: +1400

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

As you can see with the prices above, Logan Paul is the sportsbooks favorite to win the fight. Dillon Danis is the betting underdog here, despite being the one with the greater fighting experience having trained MMA his entire life.

‘The Maverick’ to win by knockout is the most likely outcome (-175) with him winning the fight via decision (+333) seen as the next most likely outcome. For Danis to win, the price-setters feel he is more likely to win the fight via decision (+650) than he is to win the fight by knockout (+850).

Overall, judging by these odds, there is a 81.8% chance that Logan Paul reigns supreme and beats Dillon Danis this weekend in their highly anticipated grudge match as the co-main event on The Misfits Prime Card.

There is a 23.5% implied probability chance that ‘El Jefe’ beats Paul judging by the sportsbooks boxing odds. However, it wouldn’t be the first time a betting underdog proved to sportsbooks wrong and defied their odds.

You can back the undefeated professional MMA fighter as the +325 underdog purely just to win the fight outright against his Ohio counterpart this Saturday night in their 195-pound catchweight bout at Manchester Arena.

Given the implied probability and moneyline odds, it seems that Logan Paul is on paper a heavy favorite to be victorious on Saturday night. The value in backing ‘The Maverick’ to just win the fight outright is poor, but backing him to either win the fight via decision or by KO/TKO presents better value to bettors.

As of today for this fight, Logan Paul is the huge -450 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of bettors will of course fancy Danis as the underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +325 with the best offshore sportsbooks to claim victory on his boxing debut and silence the celebrity influencer.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of this celebrity crossover super-fight. Also check out the best boxing live streaming sites that will be airing the Paul vs Danis fight this weekend.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis 📊 Records: Logan Paul (0-1-1) | Dillon Danis (debut)

Logan Paul (0-1-1) | Dillon Danis (debut) 📅 Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 6:30PM EST

Approx. 6:30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: Manchester Arena | Manchester, England

Manchester Arena | Manchester, England 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -450 | Danis +325

Other Content You May Like