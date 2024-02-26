NBA

Domantas Sabonis Notches NBA-Leading 20th Triple-Double In Kings Big Win Over Clippers

Anthony R. Cardenas
Domantas Sabonis had one of the best cases of any All-Star snub in the NBA this year. The Sacramento Kings‘ center is not only leading the league in rebounding, but averages the 5th most assist of any player, and puts up more than 20 points per game. But it has been his streak of double and triple-doubles that has been perhaps his most impressive feat, and he added to the total in Sacramento’s 123-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night.

Sabonis Notches 20th Triple-Double To Extend NBA Lead

Coming into the contest, Sabonis had put up 38 straight double-doubles, the longest streak in the NBA since Kevin Love in 2011. He achieved his 39th straight early in the third quarter, and added to his league-leading triple-double total not long after.

His 19 triple-doubles were the most in the NBA, better than even leading MVP candidate and statistical monster Nikola Jokić. Denver’s big man was able to notch his third straight triple-double on Sunday in the Nuggets’ win over the Warriors, and pulled to within one of Sabonis’ total before the start of the Kings game against the Clippers.

But Sabonis extended his lead, notching his 20th of the season with a 17 point, 15 rebound, 12 assist line in the Kings’ huge win in LA. He added three steals for good measure.

Kings Up To 5th Place In The West After Win

The victory does wonders for Sacramento in the standings. After starting the day in the 7th spot in the Western Conference, the Kings have jumped all the way up to 5th place thanks to their win and the other happenings around the league on Sunday. The Suns had originally hopped from 8th into 5th, but the victory by Sacramento knocks Phoenix down a peg to finish the evening.

With the loss, the Clippers drop from 3rd place into 4th, now percentage points behind the Denver Nuggets.

The Kings have won three games coming out of the break, and will take on the shorthanded Miami Heat at home on Monday night.

They have a tough week ahead, though, as Monday’s game will be the second of a back-to-back. They’ll then hit the road to take on Jokic and the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets, which will be followed by a game against the Western Conference leading Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas
