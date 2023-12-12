Dolphins Injury Report: Tyreek Hill Day-To-Day With Ankle Injury

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is considered day-to-day with the ankle injury he suffered in Monday night’s loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill is day-to-day with his ankle injury. Mike McDaniel said he’s always confident in Hill but will keep contingency plans until he tells him with certainty he’s good to go. McDaniel said Hill’s ankle was stiff and in pain during game until he loosened it up. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 12, 2023

Hill sustained the injury early in the game after he was caught under the defender after a horse collar tackle that was simply not called. He was down in a lot of pain and seemingly sprinted off to the sideline trying to hype up his team and the Dolphins fans. Hill was out for most of the game, but came back and was in and out of the game in the second half. The severity of the ankle injury is not known at this time.

The team doesn’t have to confirm the specific type of ankle injury that Tyreek Hill suffered. The only thing they have to say is that it was an ankle injury. Any more information is a blessing. The video supported a high-ankle sprain. If he suffered a classic lateral… — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) December 12, 2023

The Dolphins on offense looked like a different team with Hill out of the lineup. Tua simply looked limited as he did not have his big play threat on the field. Credit to the Titans defense to hold the Dolphins in check through the air as Tua Tagovailoia only threw for 240 yards and zero passing touchdowns. Secondary options like Jaylen Waddle and running backs De’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert had good games, but the offense as a whole was not in sync when Hill was on the sideline. Miami will need Hill down the stretch as they try to win the AFC East.

The Miami Dolphins are -400 to win the AFC East according to Florida sportsbooks.

The Miami Dolphins have a tough schedule to end the season, however, as they face the New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, and the Buffalo Bills to end the 2023 NFL season. Miami is a good enough team to win 2 if not three of those games, but if Tyreek Hill cannot play, the likelihood of them winning those games diminishes drastically.