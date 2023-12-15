NFL

Dolphins Injury Report: Tyreek Hill (ankle) is questionable to play in Week 15 vs. the Jets

Zach Wolpin
At 9-4 this season, the Dolphins are still battling to clinch the #1 seed in the AFC. Currently, the Ravens are ahead of them with a 10-3 record. The two teams will meet in Week 17 for a matchup that could decide who has the bye in the first round. Miami needs to continue to win for that to have a chance at happening. 

They took a tough 28-27 loss to the Titans on MNF in Week 14. Tyreek Hill injured his ankle in that game and had to leave. However, Hill did return and finish the game. He was not himself after that and the ankle was giving him trouble. The 29-year-old missed all three days of practice for Miami this week and he’s officially listed as questionable.

Tyreek Hills could miss Miami’s Week 15 matchup vs. the Jets


Not only do the Dolphins need to win, but Tyreek Hill has set some lofty goals for himself in 2023. The four-time All-Pro wants to have 2,000 receiving yards this season. He would be the first player ever to accomplish that feat. Hill has 1, 542 receiving yards on the season with four games left. He would need to average (114.5) yards per game to have 2,000 this season.

However, Hill has been dealing with an ankle injury this week and missed all three days of practice. That is not a positive sign for the Dolphins. There are plenty of cases in the past of a player not practicing during the week and then playing that Sunday. This would be his first game missed in the last three seasons if Hill was not available in Week 15 vs. the Jets.


If Hill did not play in Week 15, he would need to average (152.6) over his final three games to have 2,000 on the season. That would be tough to do with schedule Miami has left this season, In their final four games, they have to play the Jets, Cowboys, Ravens, and Bills. For right now, the Dolphins are focused on the Jets in Week 15 and getting a win on the road.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
