At 9-4 this season, the Dolphins are still battling to clinch the #1 seed in the AFC. Currently, the Ravens are ahead of them with a 10-3 record. The two teams will meet in Week 17 for a matchup that could decide who has the bye in the first round. Miami needs to continue to win for that to have a chance at happening.

They took a tough 28-27 loss to the Titans on MNF in Week 14. Tyreek Hill injured his ankle in that game and had to leave. However, Hill did return and finish the game. He was not himself after that and the ankle was giving him trouble. The 29-year-old missed all three days of practice for Miami this week and he’s officially listed as questionable.

Tyreek Hills could miss Miami’s Week 15 matchup vs. the Jets

#Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill will not practice today and will be questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Jets due to his ankle injury. Hill did not practice all three days this week. He’s 458 yards away from 2,000 with four games remaining. pic.twitter.com/ScQ393Wr9p — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 15, 2023



Not only do the Dolphins need to win, but Tyreek Hill has set some lofty goals for himself in 2023. The four-time All-Pro wants to have 2,000 receiving yards this season. He would be the first player ever to accomplish that feat. Hill has 1, 542 receiving yards on the season with four games left. He would need to average (114.5) yards per game to have 2,000 this season.

However, Hill has been dealing with an ankle injury this week and missed all three days of practice. That is not a positive sign for the Dolphins. There are plenty of cases in the past of a player not practicing during the week and then playing that Sunday. This would be his first game missed in the last three seasons if Hill was not available in Week 15 vs. the Jets.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel explains how Tyreek Hill could play Sunday (they’ll decide pre-game) vs Jets despite not practicing all week with an ankle injury: “It’s he’s confident, and then I have the support of the medical guys, that he can go be himself.” pic.twitter.com/h2wkdhzDcH — Will Manso (@WillManso) December 15, 2023



If Hill did not play in Week 15, he would need to average (152.6) over his final three games to have 2,000 on the season. That would be tough to do with schedule Miami has left this season, In their final four games, they have to play the Jets, Cowboys, Ravens, and Bills. For right now, the Dolphins are focused on the Jets in Week 15 and getting a win on the road.