AFC East division rivals Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots meet again in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

New England Patriots +9.5 (-110)

Raheem Mostert first touchdown scorer (+375)

Dolphins vs Patriots Pick 1: New England Patriots +9.5 (-110 with BetOnline)

We’ll properly see how much the Buffalo Bills win has done for the New England Patriots this Sunday, but it appears as though the team might’ve turned a corner. Against extreme adversity, they clutched up when it mattered with an impressive offensive display and game-winning drive.

The Patriots and Dolphins have already met this year in Week 2, where New England were narrowly pipped in a seven-point game. They also had a chance to either win the game or send it to overtime on the final drive, but couldn’t deliver.

It’s usually around this time of year where we see the Dolphins tail off after an incredible start to the campaign. Tyreek Hill is not fully fit and there were doubts over his status for the game, so this is something the visitors could look to exploit.

The line looks favorable here for the Patriots at +9.5 and Mac Jones needs this win to prove he is the guy to lead the franchise forward. They can’t afford to revert back to mediocrity after such a progressive performance.

Dolphins vs Patriots Pick 2: Raheem Mostert first touchdown scorer (+375 with BetOnline)

Raheem Mostert was another injury doubt heading into Sunday’s clash in Florida, but he took part in practice on Thursday and looks set to play in the divisional matchup. He won the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award in Week 6 and is enjoying a stellar campaign.

Mostert leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns with nine, one more than Christian McCaffrey. He’s been a dominant force in an extremely impressive Dolphins offense to date and looks a solid bet to score the first six points of the game this weekend.

The first touchdown scorer market adds extra value rather than an anytime selection, with odds of +375 certainly enticing.

Dolphins vs Patriots Odds and Line

Miami Dolphins: -500 | New England Patriots: +375 Point Spread: Dolphins (-9.5) -110 | Patriots (+9.5) -110

Dolphins (-9.5) -110 | Patriots (+9.5) -110 Total Points: Over 47.0 –110 | Under 47.0 -110