Dolphins Injury Report: Jaylen Waddle In Concussion Protocol

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is uncertain to play on Sunday due to him being in the concussion protocol.



Miami Dolphins Jaylen Waddle is currently TRENDING to miss Week 3. #FinsUP pic.twitter.com/RPM33hweo9 — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) September 21, 2023

Waddle suffered a concussion in Sunday night’s win against the New England Patriots. In that game Waddle racked up four catches for 86 yards before the injury. Waddle and Tyreek Hill have been one of if nto the best wide receiver duo ever since Hill was traded to the Dolphins last season. Waddle is one of the more electrifying wide receivers in the NFL as his skills as a deep threat and run after catch ability are one of the best in the game. The Dolphins offense is somewhat predicated on the pass with these two weapons.

Jaylen Waddle was injured on this play and is now in the blue medical tent pic.twitter.com/XytA74CfDn — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 18, 2023

Waddle was drafted 6th overall on the 2020 NFL Draft out of the University of Alabama. He now has been reunited with his college quarterback and had a career year last season. Waddle had over 1,300 receiving yards and led the NFL in yards per reception with 18.3.

How Will The Offense Be Without Waddle?

Now with Waddle a question mark for Week 3, the Dolphins now might want to change their game plan going up against the Denver Broncos. The Dolphins may want to go more run focused, even though they will still pass as often as excepted even without Waddle.

The Miami Dolphins are favorites to win the AFC South at +105 according to Florida sportsbooks.

Tyreek Hill will still get plenty of looks will likely be the engine to this offense along with running back Raheem Mostert. The Dolphins will miss Waddle on the field if he is indeed out, but it will not be the end of the world. He will likely only miss one game due to this concussion, but barring anything miraculous, expect him to be out for Week 3.

Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft, and tight end Durham Smythe will get increased looks if Waddle is indeed ruled out.