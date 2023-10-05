After looking borderline invincible in their 70-point offensive effort in Week 3, the Miami Dolphins came crashing back down to Earth in their game against the Bills. They lost by 28 points a week after winning by 50, and they’ve been self-admittedly humbled by the drubbing.

Needham, Wilson Jr., And Jones Coming Back Soon For The Dolphins

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel says Nik Needham and Robert Jones will be designated to return and start a 21-day window to start practicing before being activated. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) October 4, 2023

But help could be on the way in the form of players returning from the injured list.

The news isn’t great for Terron Armstead, who is the anchor of Miami’s already questionable offensive line. He was rolled up on during the first half of Sunday’s game, never returning to the field. Head coach Mike McDaniel said that while he’s not out for the year, Armstead is likely going to miss multiple weeks with the ankle injury.

One of the weak points for the Dolphins on Sunday was the performance of their secondary against Josh Allen, who had arguably the best passing day of his career. They need all the help that they can get after getting torched by Stefon Diggs, and reinforcements are coming.

Cornerback Nik Needham was activated off of the PUP list this week, making him eligible to return to action any time within the next 21 days. Needham has been out since Week 6 of last season when he tore his Achilles, and he was placed on the injured list to start the season. But reports are that he is looking healthy enough to come back and play as early as this week against the Giants, with Week 6 against the Panthers being the “latest scenario”.

Miami Will Host New York Giants On Sunday

Dolphins not spotted at practice today: Raheem Mostert, Terron Armstead, Justin Bethel. Back at practice after missing time: Jaelan Philips, Connor Williams, DeShon Elliott, Nik Needham, Robert Jones. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) October 4, 2023

Needham isn’t an all-world corner, and Miami is still awaiting the return of Jalen Ramsey. But he is a veteran who has played well at the position for the Dolphins in the past, and is one of the most reliable players that they’ve had in their secondary over the past few years.

There is good news for the offense, too. While the Armstead injury is a tough pill to swallow, guard Robert Jones was activated off the PUP list as well, giving Miami another option on the front line. Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. was taken off as well, and he will provide solid depth behind Devon Achane and Raheem Mostert.

The Dolphins will take on the Giants this week, and are currently listed as 11 point favorites at home.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like