NFL

Dolphins Injury Report: Achane Dealing With Knee Issue, News On Jalen Ramsey

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz sfdsd
rsz sfdsd

The Miami Dolphins have had the best offense in NFL history through the first five games of the 2023 NFL season. The unit, built and designed by head coach Mike McDaniel and GM Chris Grier, is made for speed, widely regarded as the fastest offense that the league has ever seen. Rookie running back De’Von Achane has been a huge part of that success over the last three weeks, but his immediate future could be in question, according to McDaniel’s comments on Monday.

Dolphins Concerned Over De’Von Achane’s Knee

Achane is setting all kinds of rookie records with his stellar performances. He has gone over 100 yards in each of the last three contests, including a 203 yard output against the Broncos and a 151 yard day in Week 5 against the Giants. He has scored a total of seven touchdowns already, and is averaging an incredible 12.1 yards per carry, a full 5 yards better than the next highest number.

McDaniel does an excellent job of getting Achane and others into open space, and the track star uses his blazing speed to do the rest, providing the Dolphins with yet another explosive offensive threat.

Should Miami Sit Achane Against The Panthers?

But there was some concerning news out of Miami on Monday, delivered by McDaniel in a press conference. The coach said that Achane was dealing with a knee issue, and that the severity of it is unknown, and that tests are being done. He went on to say that the running back tried to tough out the injury during the game and returned to action, but was eventually pulled by the coaching staff.

It would be a tough blow to the Dolphins to have their star rookie running back miss any time. But they are scheduled to play the lowly Carolina Panthers this coming Sunday, and have a solid group of running backs as it is, which could be bolstered by the imminent return of Jeff Wilson Jr. If Achane is forced to miss any time, now could be as “good” a time as ever, given the level of their next opponent.

On the positive front, McDaniel had an update on injured All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The coach said that he is “on the positive side of returning, for sure”.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz sfdsd
NFL

LATEST Dolphins Injury Report: Achane Dealing With Knee Issue, News On Jalen Ramsey

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1h
rsz dm 231008 mac jones sotfull
NFL
New England Patriots “Simply Have No Talent”, Says One NFL Executive
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h

The New England Patriots suffered embarrassing and debilitating losses over the last two weeks. In games against the Cowboys and Saints, they were outscored by a margin of 72-3, giving…

Justin Jefferson back of uni Vikings pic
NFL
Vikings Injury Report: If Justin Jefferson misses time with a hamstring injury, Minnesota could continue this downward spiral
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h

This season, the Minnesota Vikings have played five games, all within one score. They’ve only walked away with one win in those five games and sit at a 1-4 record….

rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn10
NFL
49ers News: Brock Purdy Called “Early Tom Brady” By Skip Bayless
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  4h
RaidersJaguarsFootball 1
NFL
Everygame NFL Free Bets for Monday Night Football Green Bay Packers @ Las Vegas Raiders
Author image Andy Newton  •  5h
Emmanuel Moseley Lions injured pic
NFL
Lions Injury Report: After playing only two snaps for Detroit, Emmanuel Moseley suffered a torn ACL in Week 5 vs. the Panthers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  6h
Davante Adams Raiders pic
NFL
Raiders Injury Report: Davante Adams (shoulder) is expected to play in Week 5 vs. the Green Bay Packers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  7h
Arrow to top