The Miami Dolphins have had the best offense in NFL history through the first five games of the 2023 NFL season. The unit, built and designed by head coach Mike McDaniel and GM Chris Grier, is made for speed, widely regarded as the fastest offense that the league has ever seen. Rookie running back De’Von Achane has been a huge part of that success over the last three weeks, but his immediate future could be in question, according to McDaniel’s comments on Monday.

Dolphins Concerned Over De’Von Achane’s Knee

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said RB De’Von Achane is being evaluated by the team’s medical staff for a knee injury he sustained Sunday — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) October 9, 2023

Achane is setting all kinds of rookie records with his stellar performances. He has gone over 100 yards in each of the last three contests, including a 203 yard output against the Broncos and a 151 yard day in Week 5 against the Giants. He has scored a total of seven touchdowns already, and is averaging an incredible 12.1 yards per carry, a full 5 yards better than the next highest number.

McDaniel does an excellent job of getting Achane and others into open space, and the track star uses his blazing speed to do the rest, providing the Dolphins with yet another explosive offensive threat.

Should Miami Sit Achane Against The Panthers?

Mike McDaniel when asked if De’Von Achane is undergoing an MRI for his knee injury: “There’s various things that he’s undergoing, handshakes as well, high fives. I think from all accounts he had a good breakfast and lunch.” Mike doesn’t seem too concerned about it😂 pic.twitter.com/xXqbd3mQnM — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) October 9, 2023

But there was some concerning news out of Miami on Monday, delivered by McDaniel in a press conference. The coach said that Achane was dealing with a knee issue, and that the severity of it is unknown, and that tests are being done. He went on to say that the running back tried to tough out the injury during the game and returned to action, but was eventually pulled by the coaching staff.

It would be a tough blow to the Dolphins to have their star rookie running back miss any time. But they are scheduled to play the lowly Carolina Panthers this coming Sunday, and have a solid group of running backs as it is, which could be bolstered by the imminent return of Jeff Wilson Jr. If Achane is forced to miss any time, now could be as “good” a time as ever, given the level of their next opponent.

On the positive front, McDaniel had an update on injured All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The coach said that he is “on the positive side of returning, for sure”.

