Diontae Johnson was claimed off waivers by the Houston Texans

Zach Wolpin
The 2024 has been a whirlwind for WR Diontae Johnson. He spent the first five years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ahead of the 2024 season, Pittsburgh traded Johnson to the Carolina Panthers. He played and started in seven games for the Panthers. 

Johnson had 30 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns. Before the 2024 trade deadline, the Panthers made a deal with the Ravens to send Diontae Johnson to Baltimore. He played in four games for the Ravens and made one catch. The veteran WR had a fallout with Baltimore and was released by the team. Johnson cleared waivers and has been claimed by the Houston Texans. They are at home in Week 17 to face the Ravens on Christmas Day.

Houston has claimed WR Diontae Johnson off waivers


Diontae Johnson played in four games for the Baltimore Ravens in 2024. He had just one catch for six yards and was a non-factor offensively. During a 24-19 loss in Week 13 to the Eagles, Johnson was asked to go in the game at WR. However, the 28-year-old refused and this did not sit well with the coaching staff and front office. After he refused to enter the game, Johnson was suspended for one game by the Ravens. They had a bye in Week 14 and he served his one-game suspension in Week 15. Ahead of their Week 16 game, Johnson was released by Baltimore.

The veteran WR cleared waivers and has been claimed by the Texans. During their Week 16 games vs. the Chiefs, WR Tank Dell suffered a season-ending injury. Houston needed to add an experienced WR this late in the season and Johnson was the answer. They already lost WR Stefon Diggs to a season-ending injury earlier in the year. Johnson was claimed two days before the Texans play their next games. It would be incredibly hard for the WR to get acclimated to the offense and play in Week 17. However, Johnson could get some run in Week 18 when the Texans face the Titans. Houston has already won the AFC South and we know they will be in the postseason. Johnson could be a contributor on offense if he can get adjusted quickly in the next few weeks.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

