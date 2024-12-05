NFL

Ravens’ Diontae Johnson will be suspended in Week 15 for conduct detrimental to the team

Zach Wolpin
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens lost a tough game to the Eagles in Week 13. Baltimore is now 8-5 this season and has a strong chance of making the playoffs. The Ravens are on a bye in Week 14 and then will be on the road in Week 15 to face the New York Giants. 

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson is being suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team. This was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Johnson refused to enter the game on Sunday when Baltimore was playing Philadelphia. Ravens Executive VP and GM Eric DeCosta announced the one-game suspension for the veteran WR. Certainly a questionable decision by Johnson not to play when his coaches asked him to.

Diontae Johnson is suspended one game for not entering the Ravens’ Week 13 contest


At the trade deadline in 2024, the Panthers sent WR Diontae Johnson to the Ravens. It was his first season with the Panthers after five years with the Steelers. Johnson was a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Toledo. In five seasons with Pittsburgh, Johnson made a Pro Bowl in 2021. He finished with 107 catches for 1,161 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Following the 2023 season. Johnson was traded by the Steelers to the Panthers.

The 28-year-old played and started in seven games for Carolina in 2024. He had 30 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns. At the deadline, Johnson was traded to the Ravens. In four games, he’s played in 39 total snaps since joining Baltimore. Johnson has one catch on five targets for six yards. Against the Eagles in Week 13, Johnson refused to enter the game when his coaches asked him to. Because of his actions, Johnson is being suspended one game by the Ravens. They have a bye in Week 14 and that means Johnson is out in Week 15 vs. the Giants. We’ll see just how much Baltimore uses the veteran WR when he returns in Week 16.

Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
