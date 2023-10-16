NFL

Did Aaron Rodgers Have A Hand In Jets Upset Win Over Eagles On Sunday?

Anthony R. Cardenas
Aaron Rodgers has been showing his face more and more around the New York Jets and their facility lately. He is roughly a month removed from surgically repairing his Achilles, an injury he suffered on his first drive with the team after an off-season of hope and excitement. The all-time great quarterback is attempting to make a comeback this season by having a speedy rehab process, and could potentially return to the lineup if the Jets have something to play for in December or January.

Aaron Rodgers Wears Headset In Sunday’s Game vs Eagles

He did what he could from the sidelines in Sunday’s victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Jets entered the game as a 6.5 point underdog, going up against the last undefeated team in the NFL and reigning NFC Champions. New York was without some of their key players due to injuries, and fell behind 14-3 midway through the second quarter. But the team showed resilience and battled back, holding the Eagles scoreless for the last 36 minutes of the game, eventually coming out with a 20-14 victory and ruining Philadelphia’s undefeated bid.

They may have had a bit of help from the guy that was supposed to be their starting quarterback. Rodgers has been on the Jets sideline for the last couple of games, as was true on Sunday. And as The Athletic’s Zach Rosenblatt reports, he was wearing a headset and offering suggestions to Jets’ coaches. He is close with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who was likely open to hearing what Aaron Rodgers had to say during the game.

Rodgers Hoping To Make Return This Year

Rodgers was in the locker room after the game for the postgame speech, smiling and standing next to Zach Wilson.

The Jets are now 3-3 after a brutally tough start to the schedule. They have losses against the Chiefs and Cowboys, but have now defeated the Bills and Eagles, two teams that are considered Super Bowl favorites. They will have a bye in Week 7, making the victory over the Eagles all the more important for confidence and momentum. New York will have a chance to fatten their record when they return, as their Week 8 contest will be played against the cross-town Giants, who are currently 1-5.

Arrow to top