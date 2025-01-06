Detroit Lions: Jahmyr Gibbs led the NFL in 2024 with 20 total touchdowns

On Sunday Night Football in Week 18, the Lions were at home to face the Vikings. The NFC North title and #1 seed in the NFC playoffs were on the line. Both teams were 14-2 heading into the matchup. Detroit had a 10-6 lead at halftime but they broke open the game in the second half.

In the end, the Lions won 31-9 and won the NFC North for the second straight season. For the first time in team history, Detroit has the #1 seed in the NFC. Against the Vikings on Sunday, one player stood out among the rest. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs had a dominant performance with 170 all-purpose yards and four total touchdowns. The 22-year-old led the NFL with 20 total touchdowns in 2024. A dominant season for the former first-round pick.

Jahmyr Gibbs feasted this season 🍽️ https://t.co/QGgUlvlbcp pic.twitter.com/1TXewXvypi — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) January 6, 2025

With the 12th pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Lions selected RB Jahmyr Gibbs out of Alabama. Media members around the league scoffed at the idea of Detroit drafting an RB so early. The team already had a capable player in David Montgomery. However, the Lions had a plan in mind and they’ve executed that over the last two seasons. Montgomery and Gibbs split time in the backfield and they’re arguably the best active RB tandem in the league. Gibbs has played in all 17 games this season and has four starts. David Montgomery usually gets that start but Gibbs is their do-it-all back.

The second-year pro carried the ball 250 times this season for 1,412 yards and a league-leading 16 rushing touchdowns. Gibbs added 52 catches for 517 yards and four receiving touchdowns. In every game he played this season, the former first-round pick finished with 70+ scrimmage yards. He’s the first player in NFL history to accomplish that feat. Jahmyr Gibbs has been exceptional for the Lions over the last five games without David Montgomery. He has five rushing touchdowns and 100+ rushing yards in his last three games. Detroit is expected to get Montgomery back at some point during the postseason. With the #1 seed in the NFC, Detroit has a bye and will wait to see who they are playing in the divisional round.