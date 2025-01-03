Lions injury update: Alex Anzalone could return in Week 18 after missing six straight games

One game in Week 18 stands out among the rest. The 14-2 Minnesota Vikings are on the road to face the 14-2 Detroit Lions. Sunday’s game is for the NFC North title and the coveted #1 seed in the NFC playoffs. Week 18 has massive implications for the postseason.

It’s the difference between having an extra week of rest and potentially having a lighter matchup in the divisional round. Earlier this season, the Lions beat the Vikings 31-29 on a late field goal by Jake Bates. Against the Jaguars in Week 11, LB Alex Anzalone suffered a broken forearm. He’s missed the last six games for the Lions. However, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Anzalone was a full participant at practice on Thursday. Barring a setback, the veteran LB is set to return in Detroit’s biggest game of the season on Sunday Nigth Football.

From @GMFB: Mike Vrabel interviews today with the #Jets. Meanwhile, for #Lions–#Vikings, RB Aaron Jones is dealing with a quad contusion, while LB Alex Anzalone could return this Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/qIIbIWfcbG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2025



At 14-2, the Lions would love to end the regular season with a win and get the #1 seed. They’ve been hit hard with injuries in 2024 and extra rest would benefit the team immensely. Ten defensive players are currently on the injured reserve for the Lions. The team has been playing with backups and third-string players all year long. During a 52-6 blowout win vs. the Jags, LB Alex Anzalone suffered a broken forearm. He missed six straight games but was not ruled out for the 2024 season.

Anzalone has returned to practice for the Lions and was a full participant on Thursday. In nine starts this season, Anzalone has 40 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, and four QB hits. The 30-year-old is known for his coverage skills as a linebacker and Detroit needs his production back in Week 18. Minnesota is firing on all cylinders offensively and they will not be easy to stop. Having Alex Anzalone is a bonus for defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Will the Lions finish an end to a great 2024 season or will the Vikings pull off the stunning upset?