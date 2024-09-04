NFL

Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs tells reporters that he is good to go for Week 1 after tweaking his hamstring

Zach Wolpin
Last season, the Detroit Lions finished 12-5. That was their best record since 1991 when the team went 12-4. Detroit had the three-seed in the NFC. The Lions beat the Rams 24-23 in the wildcard round and then the Buccaneers 31-23 in the divisional round. Unfortunately, Detroit fell short 34-31 in the NFC Championship game vs. the 49ers. 

The Lions made a deep playoff run last year and the team is ready to do the same in 2024. In mid-August, second-year RB Jahmyr Gibbs tweaked his hamstring during a night practice. There was some hesitation that Gibbs would be available for Week 1. However, the 22-year-old spoke to the media and said he will be playing in Week 1. vs. the Rams. A positive sign for the Lions’ strong running game.

Jahmyr Gibbs is healthy and will play Week 1 for the Lions


In the 2023 NFL draft, the Lions used the 12th overall pick on RB Jahmyr Gibbs. Analysts questioned why the Lions would waste draft capital on an RB in the first round when they already had David Montgomery. Gibbs had a slow start with the Lions in 2023 but eventually found his footing and proved he was a top rookie in his class. He finished the season with 182 carries for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns. Additionally, Gibbs added 52 catches for 71 targets 316 receiving yards, and one touchdown. It was a productive season for the rookie despite only making three starts and missing two games.

After a strong rookie campaign, Gibbs said he is more confident heading into his second season. A slow start in 2023 held Gibbs back from rushing for 1,000 yards as a rookie. Gibbs also split time with veteran RB David Montgomery. We saw Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson utilize both of his top RBs in 2023. It will be interesting to see how the Lions start their season this Sunday. Will Gibbs be the Week 1 starter or will he have a similar role to last season where David Montgomery starts the game? No matter what, the talented RB will be ready for the workload the team gives him. Detroit is at home this Sunday vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

