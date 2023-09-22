NFL

Cleveland Browns vs Tennessee Titans Odds, Picks, Line: Week 3 NFL Predictions

Louis Fargher
brownstitans 1

Week three of the 2023 NFL season is almost upon us and ahead of the Cleveland Browns vs Tennessee Titans, we have put together a guide to the odds and lines for the match, as well as our picks for the clash.

Browns vs Titans Picks 

  • Derrick Henry to score a TD (-112)
  • Under 39 points (-112)
Browns vs Titans Pick 1: Derrick Henry to score a TD  (-112 with BetOnline)

Derrick Henry rushed for 13 TDs last year, whilst also reaching an impressive 1,538 total yards rushing (96.1 per game and 4.4 per attempt).
Henry’s offensive ability should cause issues, after he made 33 catches (2.1 per game) on 41 targets for 398 yards (24.9 per game).

Henry also picked up his first Touchdown of the season in the Titans’ previous fixture, as they beat the Chargers 27-24 last Sunday.

Browns vs Titans Pick 2:  Under 39 points (-112 with BetOnline)

Despite both of these teams’ previous fixtures going over 39 points, their opening 2023 NFL matches were under – when facing more stubborn defenses.

Kevin Byard’s had a stellar defensive year in 2022 whic included 106 tackles and four interceptions over 17 games and Myles Garrett amassed 60 tackles, 18 TFL, and 16 sacks through 16 games.

We expect a close affair, with a low points tally, which is why we think at -112, choosing under 39 points is a safe bet for your NFL betting weekend.

Browns vs Titans Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Browns: -175 | Titans: +155
  • Point Spread: Browns (-3) -122 | Titans (+3) -102
  • Total Points: Over 39 –108 | Under 39 -112

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
Louis Fargher

